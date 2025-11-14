The Arctic This Week Take Five: Week of 10 November, 2025

Russia Upgrades Northern Sea Route Meteorological Stations

As reported by the Barents Observer on November 12, the Russian Federal Service for Hydrometeorology and Environmental Monitoring (Roshydromet) has announced that the aerological station on Kotelny Island is undergoing a complete modernization. The agency noted that a service building, a generator building, and fuel tanks have already been constructed at the location. Situated along the Northern Sea Route (NSR) between the Laptev Sea and the East Siberian Sea, the meteorological station aims to collect data on pressure, temperature, humidity, and wind. (Barents Observer)

Take 1: The recent upgrades at the Kotelny aerological station are the latest in a broader effort to modernize and develop meteorological stations throughout the Russian Arctic. One of the primary aims of this modernization program is to create a new meteorological network to provide hourly observations of ice and weather in the region, covering all parts of the Northern Sea Route. As global warming accelerates sea ice melt in the Arctic, the NSR has gained significant commercial interest, with Russian authorities eager to present the passage as a shorter alternative to conventional shipping routes. Just last month, the first container ship from China reached the United Kingdom via the NSR in only 20 days, compared to the roughly 40 days through the Suez Canal. However, despite the increasing accessibility and shorter transit time, the route remains challenging due to hazardous operating conditions and a lack of reliable information. Russia’s existing system for meteorological, hydrological, and aerological data is outdated, and in many zones, the number of stations is insufficient. Therefore, the modernization program attempts to fill some of these gaps and mitigate the risks of using the NSR by providing critical data to support safe navigation. Although these investments strengthen the passage’s development, the NSR continues to face additional difficulties, like high insurance costs and limited rescue capacity, that could hinder the route’s long-term viability. (Arctic Today, Belfer Center, Marine Insight)

Flooding Continues to Displace Thousands of Alaska Natives – Some May Not Return

As reported by the Associated Press on November 7, many who were displaced by the historic flooding in Alaska last month have claimed that they do not plan on returning to their communities due to intensifying natural disasters. More than 1,600 people were displaced after the remnants of Typhoon Halong devastated several villages, with many relocated to the cities of Anchorage and Bethel. Although efforts to restore the villages are underway, the repairs could take 18 months. (Associated Press)

Take 2: The continued displacement of thousands of people after severe flooding in parts of Alaska emphasizes the harsh reality of Arctic climate change. With the region rapidly warming, communities across the Arctic are facing immense challenges, particularly from sea ice melt, permafrost thaw, and sea level rise. Combined, these changes accelerate coastal erosion and make seaside communities more vulnerable to flooding. As the shoreline continues to weaken, many Alaska Native villages will have no choice but to relocate. However, previous relocation efforts illustrate the challenges and risks of such a complex undertaking. For example, although the nearly 300 people of Newtok, a sinking village near the Bering Sea, were able to resettle into the new village of Mertavik, they now face new threats from failing infrastructure, deteriorating homes, and a lack of running water. Many of the challenges stem from the absence of a leading authority to coordinate the tribal relocations and the federal government’s lack of preparedness to adequately address the issue. Recently, the Trump administration has also halted millions of aid intended to assist with relocation and adaptation efforts. Arctic inhabitants are at the forefront of the climate crisis. With rising temperatures making more and more of these communities uninhabitable, governments must provide their full support and ensure that local needs are met in a comprehensive, cooperative, and compassionate way. (Alaska Federation of Natives, National Snow and Ice Data Center, ProPublica, The Guardian)

Canada to Open New Consulate in Nuuk, Greenland

As reported by CBC News on November 11, Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand will travel to Greenland this week to open a new consulate in Nuuk. The plans to open the diplomatic office were announced late last year in Canada’s updated Arctic foreign policy document, which was encouraged by the government of Greenland. Minister Anand will also be joined by Canada’s new Arctic ambassador, Virginia Mearns, and meetings are expected to take place with the Greenlandic and Danish foreign ministers during the visit. (CBC News)

Take 3: The opening of the new Canadian consulate in Nuuk reflects the growing diplomatic presence and strategic importance of the Arctic region. With the Arctic attracting international attention due to rapid environmental and geopolitical shifts, many countries have sought to demonstrate their Arctic involvement and capabilities through diplomacy. For instance, the United States opened the American Presence Post in Tromsø in 2023 and appointed its first Arctic ambassador in 2024. Canada’s latest actions are similar, with the new consulate part of the government’s renewed approach to the region, which included the revival of Canada’s Arctic ambassador position. While these measures signal that Canada is a significant Arctic nation, the expanded diplomatic presence also demonstrates that the Canadian government is committed to supporting cooperation in the region. As tensions and disagreements continue to rise from various sources, including Russia and the United States, strengthening diplomatic connections and forming new partnerships are critical. Moreover, with the region facing immense challenges due to climate change, the need for multilateral cooperation in the Arctic will only grow. Therefore, the new Canadian consulate in Nuuk presents an important opportunity for Canada and Greenland to deepen relations and collaborate to tackle the region’s shared challenges. (BBC News, CBC News, Government of Canada, US Department of State)

Arctic Council Unveils New Podcast

As reported by High North News on November 7, the Arctic Council has launched a new podcast, This Way Up. Hosted by Jessica Cook of the Arctic Council Secretariat and Rosa-Máren Magga of the Indigenous Peoples’ Secretariat, the podcast uses the art of storytelling to guide listeners through the topics of wildfires, advocating for the Arctic, food security, waste management, cruise tourism, and introductions to the Arctic Council. The aim of the podcast is to showcase the resilience of Arctic peoples and highlight how the work of the Arctic Council is relevant to Arctic communities. (High North News)

Take 4: The new podcast by the Arctic Council demonstrates the resilience of the institution and highlights its ongoing work to support local communities. The Arctic Council is often considered the premier forum for international cooperation in the region; however, the organization has faced challenges since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, with the Arctic Council even suspending its activities in March 2022 for more than a year. Although virtual working group meetings resumed in February 2024, political cooperation remains halted, with some commenting that the institution may be declining. Despite the difficult situation, the new podcast showcases that the Arctic Council is not only alive but continues to be a resource for the region and its people. The organization’s working groups are still carrying out critical projects and proposing new initiatives to address the region’s most pressing issues, such as wildfires, emergency preparedness, shipping, environmental monitoring, biodiversity, and sustainable development. Many of these projects provide data to help inform policymakers and build capacities to respond to changes in the Arctic. Most importantly, the Arctic Council offers a key platform for Indigenous voices through the unique role of Permanent Participants, ensuring Indigenous Peoples have a central place in Arctic decision-making. By showcasing these essential functions, the new podcast emphasizes that the Arctic Council should continue to be supported as a vital forum for multilateral cooperation in the Arctic. (Arctic Council, High North News, Wilson Center)

Iceland Designates Potential AMOC Collapse a Security Risk

As reported by Reuters on November 12, the government of Iceland has designated the potential collapse of the Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation (AMOC) as a national security concern, and the matter has been formally brought before the National Security Council as an existential threat. As a result, Icelandic ministries will be on alert and coordinating a response, particularly through a new disaster preparedness policy. The government will assess risks to a range of areas, including energy, food security, infrastructure, and international transportation. (Reuters)

Take 5: The designation of the AMOC as a national security concern marks a critical moment for Iceland, and highlights the growing societal risks from Arctic climate change. The Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation is an essential system of ocean currents that circulates warm surface water northward and cool subsurface water southward throughout the Atlantic Ocean. Specifically, this cycle brings warmth to many parts of the world, playing a vital role in regulating the climate of these regions. Although scientists are still uncertain when or if the AMOC will collapse, evidence indicates that the current is slowing down due to climate change and rising temperatures. A complete shutdown of the circulation would have drastic consequences for people and the environment, including changes in precipitation patterns, more intense weather events, sea level rise, and further effects on the broader global climate system. Particularly important for Iceland, a collapsed AMOC is expected to cause profound cooling in Northern Europe. Research suggests that the country would be fully encased by the maximum sea ice extent under such a scenario, and winter temperatures would plummet to new extremes. Iceland’s decision to consider the AMOC an existential threat demonstrates that the government recognizes the urgency and significance of the issue. As the government works to strengthen preparedness at home, it should also encourage stronger international action to prevent the AMOC’s collapse as well. (Carbon Brief, National Oceanography Centre, NOAA)