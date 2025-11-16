AI Overview - rating IT companies in USA

IT-Rating.com boosts its U.S. visibility with over 260 AI Overview citations, driven by advanced AI SEO strategies led by marketing expert Stanislav Bakhariev.

AI Overview marks the beginning of a new SEO era — one where relevance and credibility are defined by how machines understand human intent.” — Stanislav Bakhariev

LEWES, WY, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- IT-Rating.com, a global platform that ranks and reviews IT companies, is achieving remarkable visibility gains across the U.S. market after integrating advancedAI SEO methods and securing more than 260 citations in Google AI Overview.This milestone highlights how the platform successfully navigates the transition from traditional search optimization toGenerative Engine Optimization (GEO) — a new frontier in online discovery shaped by artificial intelligence.Since 2024, Stanislav Bakhariev , Marketing and SEO Lead at IT-Rating.com & Promodex , has directed the project’s strategic transformation.His focus on AI-enhanced search, geographic targeting, and technical SEO implementation has allowed the platform to appear not only in Google’s AI Overview but also in ChatGPT and Gemini results.These achievements underscore IT-Rating.com status as one of the few independent rating ecosystems actively adapting to the evolving AI search landscape.In 2025, IT-Rating.com doubled down on AI-driven optimization by focusing on AI companies , SaaS services, and innovation-based content.The strategy involved semantic keyword modeling, structured data markup, and authority link-building across verified sources — all aimed at improving representation in AI-powered search summaries.Performance Highlights (Ahrefs, 2025):- 262 AI Overview citations in Google (+262)- 13 ChatGPT mentions across 10 unique pages (+4)- 1 Gemini AI reference — the platform’s first appearance in Google’s conversational AI resultsThese figures validate the effectiveness of the platform’sGenerative Engine Optimization (GEO) framework — an internal methodology combining technical SEO, natural-language structuring, and authority metrics to enhance AI visibility.“Generative AI is redefining how users search, compare, and decide,” added Bakhariev.“At IT-Rating.com, our mission is to guide IT companies through this shift by making sure their expertise is visible to both human users and AI systems.Visibility inside AI Overview today will define competitiveness tomorrow.”As the platform’s influence expands across the U.S. and Canadian markets,IT-Rating.com continues onboarding AI-focused startups, marketing agencies, and digital service providers seeking measurable exposure in both traditional and AI-driven search environments.Expanding Transparency in the Global IT EcosystemSince its inception, IT-Rating.com has aimed to bring transparency and objectivity to the international IT marketplace.By combining verified client reviews, performance data, and algorithmic evaluation, the platform helps businesses and clients connect based on trust and measurable results.With the integration of AI Overview tracking and GEO analytics, IT-Rating.com is positioning itself as a leading data source for ranking the credibility of digital companies worldwide.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.