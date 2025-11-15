PODCAST: Climate Reveal (Season 1, Episode 1) - Weather and Climate

WBZ Chief Meteorologist Eric Fisher and MIT CS3 Deputy Director C. Adam Schlosser discuss how we know the climate is changing, why it's so difficult to talk about in this current moment, and how to stay positive and optimistic when dealing with such a big problem. Each episode of Climate Reveal takes a deep dive into a specific aspect of the crisis and ongoing work toward solutions. (Boston College Creative Communication Lab)

