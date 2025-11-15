ICE Announces Removal of Violent Criminal Illegal Alien After Milwaukee Judge Arrested for Obstructing His Arrest Earlier This Year

In April, Judge Dugan intentionally directed ICE away from this criminal illegal alien to help him evade arrest and now faces federal charges

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced the removal of Eduardo Flores-Ruiz, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico who was arrested in April, despite a judge attempting to help him evade arrest.

On April 18, 2025, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), assisted by deputized FBI law enforcement officials, carried out a targeted operation to arrest Flores-Ruiz, a violent criminal illegal alien at the Milwaukee County Courthouse. His laundry list of violent criminal charges includes strangulation and suffocation, battery, and domestic abuse.

Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Hannah Dugan was arrested for obstructing the arrest of Flores-Ruiz. Judge Dugan intentionally directed ICE agents away from this criminal illegal alien to obstruct the arrest and try to help him evade arrest. Thankfully, our law enforcement chased down this violent illegal alien and arrested him. ICE removed this criminal on November 13, 2025.

“Eduardo Flores-Ruiz, a previously removed illegal alien has a laundry list of violent criminal charges, including strangulation and suffocation, battery, and domestic abuse. Judge Hannah Dugan's actions to obstruct this violent criminal’s arrest take 'activist judge' to a whole new meaning,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “Thanks to the brave men and women of ICE law enforcement, this criminal is OUT of our country. If you are here illegally and break the law, we will hunt you down, arrest you, and remove you from our country. That's a promise.”

Flores-Ruiz entered the U.S. illegally in 2013 and was arrested by Border Patrol in Nogales, Arizona and was removed to Mexico. He chose to commit a felony by illegally re-entering the U.S. at an unknown date and time.

###