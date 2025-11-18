ShipToBox.com Announces Expansion of Its AI Global Checkout Platform

AI Shopping Engine lets global customers shop U.S. deals in one checkout. ShipToBox AI platform compares U.S. store prices and enables tax-free global checkout. Shop U.S. electronics and top brands and ship worldwide with ShipToBox AI Smart Consolidation reduces international shipping costs by up to 80% for global shoppers. ShipToBox AI logistics engine consolidates orders and offers real-time carrier comparison.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ShipToBox.com, the award-winning AI-powered global checkout and international commerce platform, today announced the expansion of its AI Shopping Engine for Black Friday and beyond, delivering a seamless way for customers worldwide to shop the best U.S. deals in a single checkout — while saving up to 10% in U.S. sales tax and up to 80% on international shipping.

Built to eliminate the complexity global shoppers face when buying from multiple U.S. retailers, ShipToBox’s AI scans Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, Sephora, Nike, Apple, and more than 1,000 U.S. stores. The system identifies the lowest available prices, analyzes promotions, applies valid coupons, and automatically generates tax-optimized checkout options. Instead of juggling multiple shopping carts or experiencing payment failures, customers can shop once, pay once, and ship anywhere using ShipToBox’s unified global AI checkout.

AI Advantages Over Traditional Forwarders

ShipToBox.com is engineered with proprietary AI that automates every major step of global shopping. Unlike conventional forwarding companies, ShipToBox replaces manual workflows with a fully automated, borderless, all-in-one shopping and shipping experience.

Key AI advantages include:

- One-Checkout Global Shopping

- AI Price Comparison & Deal Finder

- AI SalesTax Optimizer (save up to 10% on U.S. state tax)

- AI Store Compatibility Checker

- AI Smart Consolidation (up to 80% shipping savings)

- AI Purchase Assistance for international cards rejected by U.S. stores

- AI Smart Cart + PayToMe.co AI FinTech Power

ShipToBox.com is powered by PayToMe.co’s AI financial technology engine, enabling secure global payments, instant verification, and frictionless multi-currency checkout — even when U.S. retailers decline international bank cards. With support for 100+ currencies and smart payment routing, the platform ensures fast, secure, and accessible cross-border transactions for consumers everywhere.

Top Global Categories for Black Friday and Beyond

ShipToBox expects strong demand in:

- Laptops & electronics (MacBooks, iPhones, gaming laptops, monitors)

- Watches & luxury accessories

- Cosmetics & skincare (Sephora, Ulta, K-beauty)

- Sneakers & apparel

- Toys, gadgets & holiday gifts

These categories benefit from real-time price comparison, coupon automation, AI tax optimization, and low-cost global delivery.

Ship Across the USA and to 220+ Countries

ShipToBox delivers to all 50 U.S. states and more than 220 international destinations. Key global markets include:

Middle East & North Africa – UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Egypt

Europe – UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain

Asia & Pacific – Australia, Singapore, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia

South & Southeast Asia – India, Vietnam, Philippines

Americas – Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Colombia, Argentina

Africa – South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya

Customers benefit from AI-optimized courier routing via FedEx, UPS, DHL, USPS, Aramex, and partners around the world.

CEO Mike Ulker: “AI Makes U.S. Shopping, Shipping, and Payment Finally Global.”

“Our mission is simple,” said Mike Ulker, CEO of ShipToBox.com. “We’re giving global shoppers instant access to the same U.S. shopping experience — including Black Friday and beyond — but with AI making it faster, cheaper, and dramatically easier. Whether someone is in New York, California, Dubai, Singapore, or São Paulo, they now have the power to shop tax-free, consolidate shipments, and enjoy worry-free delivery anywhere in the world.”

A Global AI-Powered Commerce Network

Behind the scenes, ShipToBox’s platform processes millions of data points daily, enabling:

- Real-time promotion detection

- AI-driven fraud prevention

- Smart carrier routing

- Multi-currency payment automation

- Automated customs documentation

This unified platform connects global shoppers, U.S. retailers, and logistics networks into a seamless AI-driven commerce system.

Positioning ShipToBox for Global Growth

With the U.S. holiday season approaching — and year-round domestic and international shopping demand increasing — ShipToBox expects a significant surge in both domestic and cross-border transactions. The company continues expanding its AI technologies and forming partnerships with retailers, banks, and logistics carriers worldwide.

ShipToBox also provides licensing and API integrations for global SMBs and enterprises that want to leverage the platform’s one-checkout, tax-optimization, and AI logistics capabilities. Much like Expedia transformed global travel and Amazon transformed online shopping in the U.S., ShipToBox.com — combined with PayToMe.co — is empowering U.S. retailers and worldwide shoppers with faster, smarter, and more accessible cross-border commerce.

About ShipToBox.com

ShipToBox.com is an award-winning AI-powered global checkout and international commerce platform that enables customers in USA and worldwide to shop from over 1,000 U.S. retailers in one unified, tax-optimized checkout. The platform offers AI price comparison, Smart Cart technology, global payment support, and international delivery to more than 220 countries. ShipToBox helps shoppers, SMBs, and enterprises access U.S. products easily, securely, and affordably. Learn more at www.ShipToBox.com

About PayToMe.co

PayToMe.co is an award-winning global AI-driven FinTech infrastructure platform that powers multi-currency payments, compliance, tax intelligence, and secure checkout for digital commerce. Its financial technology backbone supports retailers, SaaS platforms, and marketplaces with scalable APIs for payment routing, fraud prevention, and global customer onboarding. Learn more at www.PayToMe.co

Contact Information

ShipToBox.com

Customer Support (24/7 Global)

📧 cs@shiptobox.com

🌐 https://www.shiptobox.com

Legal Disclaimer:

