CORAL GABLES, FL, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- La Premiere Realty and Gables Construction Group Announce Exclusive “All-in-One” Partnership for Seamless Land Acquisition and Home DevelopmentLa Premiere Realty and Gables Construction Group, proud neighbors and partners located at The Biltmore Hotel, announced today an exclusive collaboration designed to provide clients with a fully streamlined real estate and construction experience.Through this strategic partnership, clients will now benefit from a true all-in-one service, beginning with land acquisition represented by La Premiere Realty and culminating in a fully constructed, move-in-ready home delivered by Gables Construction Group. This integrated approach ensures a stress-free, efficient, and highly personalized process, eliminating the need to coordinate multiple vendors and allowing clients to enjoy a seamless journey from concept to completion.Extraordinary real estate projects require vision, discipline, and results, supported by a hands-on approach and excellent communication. To make that happen, Gables Construction Group—under the leadership of President and General Contractor Alberto Diaz and Vice President Marisol Arboleda-Diaz—has assembled an exceptional team of professionals committed to exceeding industry standards and expectations, and providing impeccable service clients can trust.The company’s commitment to excellence is further elevated by the expertise of Jorge L. Esteban, VP of Architecture, whose architectural leadership brings innovation, precision, and world-class design to every project.“La Premiere Realty is committed to elevating the client experience,” said the company. “Partnering with Gables Construction Group allows us to offer a comprehensive solution that turns vision into reality.”Together, La Premiere Realty—and Gables Construction Group are redefining convenience, quality, and luxury for homebuyers and investors across South Florida.About La Premiere RealtyLa Premiere Realty, led by Principal Broker & Owner Mauricio Fernandez Piqueras , is a distinguished Coral Gables–based brokerage dedicated to delivering unparalleled service and expertise in both residential and commercial transactions. Recognized for its integrity, professionalism, and client-first approach, La Premiere Realty provides personalized solutions that ensure a seamless and stress-free experience. Supported by deep market insight, innovative technology, and a strong network of trusted professionals, La Premiere Realty continues to be the preferred choice—trusted by Major League players and discerning clients alike—for buying, selling, and investing.About Gables Construction GroupExtraordinary real estate projects require vision, discipline, and results, paired with hands-on involvement and exceptional communication. Gables Construction Group has proudly assembled a highly skilled team of professionals committed to exceeding industry standards, delivering excellence, and providing impeccable service clients can trust.

