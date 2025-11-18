New Book ‘The AI Inflection Point’ Reveals How AI Is Transforming Financial Services With Real-World Case Studies

The AI Inflection Point

A groundbreaking guide offering practical, ROI-focused insights into how AI is reshaping banking, fintech, and financial operations.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new book is helping financial leaders, technologists, and innovators make sense of one of the most disruptive shifts in the history of financial services. The AI Inflection Point – Volume 1: How AI Is Transforming Financial Services offers an accessible, practical, and business-focused look at how artificial intelligence is reshaping the industry today.Written by Durai Rajamanickam , an AI and data science executive with over two decades of experience advising financial institutions, fintechs, Healthcare, Lifesciences and Fortune 500 organizations, the book provides a clear roadmap for how organizations can create value with AI responsibly and sustainably.At a time when banks and credit unions are racing to modernize amid rising member expectations, regulatory pressures, and operational costs, this book delivers a grounded perspective rooted in real-world execution—not hype.A Practical Guide for Decision-MakersUnlike the typical theoretical or highly technical AI books, The AI Inflection Point is written for business leaders, executives, and practitioners who need to understand the “why,” “where,” and “how” of AI deployment.The book breaks down:Real case studies from leading financial organizations and fintech innovatorsPractical frameworks for identifying the highest-value AI opportunitiesOperational guidance for building scalable, compliant AI systemsRisk considerations and responsible AI principlesActionable steps to translate innovation into measurable outcomesEach chapter offers tools and decision frameworks that help leaders navigate the complexity of AI adoption while staying aligned with organizational strategy, member needs, and regulatory standards.Designed for Financial ServicesThe book focuses specifically on how AI is transforming:Retail bankingCredit unionsPayments and fraud detectionLending and underwritingCustomer service and experienceEnterprise operationsFinancial risk managementIt highlights how AI can reduce costs, improve accuracy, enhance member engagement, and create entirely new value streams—while reducing failure rates and strengthening trust.Real-World Expertise Behind the PagesAuthor Durai Rajamanickam brings deep experience across industries including strategy, governance, and enterprise-scale AI transformation. His background includes leading AI initiatives in banking, fintech, insurance, healthcare/life science as well as advising C-suite leaders on responsible adoption.Rajamanickam is known for his practical, ROI-driven approach to innovation and his commitment to human-centered, ethical, and transparent AI design.A Timely Resource for the IndustryAs financial institutions face increasing pressure to innovate while maintaining compliance and trust, The AI Inflection Point offers timely clarity. The book serves as a dependable guide for executives navigating digital transformation, data leaders building modern AI capabilities, and practitioners seeking to understand the evolving landscape.The book is now available globally on Amazon in Kindle, paperback, and hardcover formats.AvailabilityThe AI Inflection Point – Volume 1Amazon Link: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0FVRWVSSD

