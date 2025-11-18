Coming to a Theater Near You: Relevant DS & Screendollars Transform Cinema Lobbies with Next-Gen Digital Signage

Digital Signage at All South County Luxury Cinemas in South Kingstown, RI. Programmatic Advertising in Digital Signage Lobby at Geneseo Theaters 6 in Geneseo, NY

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Relevant DS™, a cutting-edge digital signage software company, is making waves in the world of visual communications. Known for its clean, modern, and intuitive approach to signage, Relevant DS has partnered with Screendollars, a trusted voice in the film industry, to roll out its platform and advertising solutions in theater lobbies and entertainment venues nationwide.The software has quickly earned praise from early adopters as “refined digital signage”—a solution that replaces outdated, legacy systems with something faster, smarter, and easier to use. Retail, entertainment, and high-traffic venues now have a modern tool designed to enhance the audience experience while simplifying operations.With Screendollars’ deep industry connections and a daily reach of more than 250,000 film professionals through newsletters, websites, and social media, this partnership is poised to be a game-changer for exhibitors. In addition, the collaboration allows theaters to generate new streams of ad revenue via programmatic offerings from the Screendollars Media Network, leveraging Relevant DS-powered lobby displays. By integrating real-time content with targeted advertising and promotional messaging, exhibitors can turn static “one sheets” into monetized media hubs that elevate the audience experience while delivering measurable ROI.“We built Relevant DS to solve the pain points that have held digital signage back for years,” said Lisa Edwards, Founder of Relevant DS. “It’s simple, refined, and smart—and designed for high-traffic environments that need to move fast and look great doing it. Partnering with Screendollars, a highly respected name in the industry, gives us the perfect platform to expand in theaters nationwide.”Thaddeus Bouchard, CEO & President of Screendollars, added, “This partnership provides real value to theaters. It modernizes lobby communication, unlocks new advertising revenue, and offers exhibitors and studios an effective way to engage audiences.”As more theaters adopt the system—and as word spreads across adjacent industries—Relevant DS is quickly establishing itself as the go-to digital signage solution for venues seeking power, flexibility, and simplicity.About Relevant DSRelevant DS™ is transforming digital signage with modern, intuitive software that helps businesses connect with their audiences in real time. Our platform empowers brands to drive sales, deepen loyalty, and elevate the on-site experience, without the complexity of most legacy systems. With seamless cross-platform integration and a user-friendly interface, Relevant DS delivers advanced functionality in just a few clicks. Blending simplicity with sophistication and proudly women-owned, Relevant DS is redefining industry standards in more ways than one. Learn more at relevantds.com.About ScreendollarsTo the film industry, Screendollars constitutes an autonomous and reliable source. Screendollars, in its highlighting of the films and patterns molding the industry for today, engages over 250,000 professionals on a daily basis via its newsletter, website, and social media channels, which cover the business of film distribution and exhibition. Learn more at screendollars.comMedia Contact:Elizabeth De PaivaBrand and Marketing StrategistElizabeth.DePaiva@relevantds.comThaddeus BouchardCEO and President, ScreendollarsThaddeus@Screendollars.com

