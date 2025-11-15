Achievable Partners with the Coalition for Equity in Wholesaling to Provide Affordable FINRA SIE Prep Courses to Members

Our mission at Achievable has always been to make test prep more effective, more affordable, and more accessible.” — Tyler York, CEO, Achievable

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Achievable, a leading modern test preparation platform, today announced a new partnership with the Coalition for Equity in Wholesaling. Through this collaboration, Achievable will provide heavily discounted FINRA Securities Industry Essentials (SIE) exam prep courses to Coalition members as part of the company’s Achievable For All program.

The Coalition for Equity in Wholesaling is dedicated to advancing diversity, equity, and inclusion within the financial services industry, particularly in the wholesaling sector. By partnering with Achievable, the Coalition will better equip its membership - many of whom are aspiring professionals from underrepresented backgrounds - with the resources they need to earn critical securities licenses and accelerate their careers in finance.

“Access to education is one of the most powerful tools for change,” said Angela Tennison, Executive Director of the Coalition for Equity in Wholesaling. “By working with Achievable, we can remove one of the barriers that too often prevents talented individuals from pursuing careers in financial services. This partnership is another step forward in our mission to create equity and opportunity in wholesaling and beyond.”

Achievable’s Achievable For All program provides discounted or free access to the company’s test prep resources to nonprofits and organizations serving underrepresented and underserved communities. The program has previously partnered with organizations such as Mamás Unidas Little Rock and BLK Capital Management to provide high-quality, affordable test preparation for standardized exams, including the ACT and FINRA Series 7.

“Our mission at Achievable has always been to make test prep more effective, more affordable, and more accessible,” said Tyler York, CEO of Achievable. “Partnering with the Coalition for Equity in Wholesaling allows us to continue that mission by helping prepare the next generation of diverse leaders in financial services.”

The partnership underscores Achievable’s ongoing commitment to equity and inclusion in education and professional development. With the support of programs like Achievable For All, the company aims to empower students and professionals nationwide to achieve their goals, regardless of their background or starting point.

About Achievable

Achievable is a modern test preparation platform that leverages data analytics and learning science to deliver personalized, effective, and engaging study experiences. From securities licensing exams to college entrance exams, Achievable helps learners succeed by combining expertly written content with adaptive technology.

About the Coalition for Equity in Wholesaling

The Coalition for Equity in Wholesaling is a nonprofit organization dedicated to increasing representation and advancing equity within the financial services industry. Through advocacy, mentorship, and access to resources, the Coalition works to create pathways for underrepresented professionals to succeed in wholesaling and beyond.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.