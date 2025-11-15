Festive Lights Launches 'Vintage Warm White,' Bringing Timeless Charm to the ConnectPro Range

ConnectPro New Vintage Warm White Colour

Festive Lights unveils Vintage Warm White for ConnectPro: a professional, deep amber LED colour that captures the timeless, nostalgic charm of classic lighting.

UNITED KINGDOM, November 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Festive Lights , a leading specialist in decorative and feel-good lighting, has announced a significant expansion of its highly-regarded, professional-grade ConnectPro system with the immediate launch of the new Vintage Warm White colour. This exciting addition to the durable, commercial-quality range is specifically tailored to meet the surging market demand for lighting with a rich, nostalgic aesthetic. The new Vintage Warm White shade offers a distinct alternative to standard LED warm whites, providing a deeper, richer amber hue designed to evoke a timeless ambience and enhance any space with historic charm.The Vintage Warm White range is more than just a subtle tweak to existing shades; it’s a meticulously calibrated colour temperature that intentionally turns back the clock. While typical warm white LEDs sit around the 3000K mark, the Vintage Warm White drops significantly lower, achieving a hue reminiscent of classic tungsten filaments, often below 2400K. This creates an unparalleled level of visual depth and added warmth that is essential for achieving a cosy, period-inspired look. The subtle amber infusion instantly softens harsh lines and brings a comforting, golden glow to festive displays, outdoor installations, and large-scale commercial projects, perfectly capturing the beauty of vintage lighting.The new colour is now available across the trusted ConnectPro system, which remains the cornerstone of reliability for professional decorators and businesses across the UK. Designed for maximum versatility and robustness, every component in the ConnectPro line features heavy-duty cabling, secure, locking connection points, and an impressive IP65 rating, guaranteeing superior resistance against adverse British weather, from heavy rain and snow to persistent winds. Its modular, connectable design allows users to safely link multiple strings, clusters, and icicle lights from a single power source, providing effortless scalability for projects ranging from intimate pub gardens to expansive town centre displays, all without compromising on safety or light consistency.“We are seeing a clear shift away from bright, crisp lighting toward tones that offer comfort and a sense of heritage,” says Head of Product Development at Festive Lights. “Vintage Warm White is our premium response to this trend. It’s the perfect marriage of cutting-edge LED efficiency and the beloved aesthetics of yesteryear. By adding this deep, golden glow into the ConnectPro collection, we’re providing our commercial clients with a dependable, professional solution that delivers both exceptional durability and breathtaking, on-trend visual impact. We truly believe this will be a game-changer for businesses looking to create truly memorable, atmospheric displays this season and beyond.”The application possibilities for the new Vintage Warm White are extensive. Beyond its obvious appeal for creating enchanting Christmas displays with a classic, warm-hued backdrop, the colour is ideally suited for hospitality venues, including gastro-pubs, boutique hotels, and historic wedding venues seeking a permanent lighting fixture that feels inherently premium and soft. Furthermore, it is perfect for architectural illumination where the aim is to highlight stone or brickwork with a flattering, warm tone, avoiding the clinical look sometimes associated with standard outdoor LEDs. This colour provides the warmth and depth needed for high-impact, low-maintenance installations that impress year after year.Vintage Warm White is available to order immediately across the full ConnectPro range, including string lights, cluster lights, icicle lights, and various essential accessories. Festive Lights encourages professional and commercial clients to explore this new range and discover how to add this timeless warmth and depth to their next major lighting project.About Festive LightsFestive Lights is an award-winning lighting specialist based in the UK, dedicated to illuminating spaces and lighting up faces since 1999. Specialising in decorative, quality lighting solutions for every occasion, from permanent garden fixtures and year-round indoor décor to major events and world-class Christmas displays . Festive Lights prides itself on offering exceptional value, cutting-edge design, and a dedication to customer joy, driven by a passion for seeking out the most beautiful and inspiring lighting in the world.

