EV Across USA Launches National Solar Carport Network to Support Electric Transportation Infrastructure

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- EV Across USA , a division of Teltrans Corp under the Dakdan Worldwide family of companies, today announced the launch of its National Solar Carport Network, a nationwide rollout of solar-powered electric vehicle (EV) charging carports designed for military, government, municipal, and commercial use.As a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB), EV Across USA is expanding clean-energy infrastructure with modular solar carports that generate on-site renewable power. The system is engineered to reduce grid strain, increase energy resilience, and support the growth of electric transportation across the United States.Overview of the National Solar Carport NetworkThe initiative introduces a standardized, modular network of solar carports intended to support high-demand environments and long-term energy planning at public-sector and commercial facilities.System Features:Integrated Solar Carports: Steel structures equipped with U.S.-manufactured photovoltaic panels designed for low annual degradation.Charging Capabilities: Level 2 and DC Fast Charging options to serve diverse fleet and public charging needs.Energy Storage Integration: Optional battery systems to maintain operations during grid outages.Smart Operational Tools: IoT-enabled monitoring, predictive maintenance, and remote diagnostics to reduce downtime.Modular Deployment: Scalable architecture suitable for government facilities, parking structures, retail locations, and fleet depots.Primary Customer GroupsThe National Solar Carport Network is designed for high-traffic, mission-critical, and public-sector environments.Primary customer segments include:Military installations across all service branchesFederal agencies, including GSA, DOE, DHS, USPS, and NPSMunicipal and county governmentsCommercial properties such as shopping centers, hospitals, and universitiesFleet operators and logistics providersUtility partners and energy development firmsSecondary stakeholders include emergency management agencies, parking authorities, transit authorities, and ESG-focused corporate campuses.Advantages of the Solar Carport SystemThe solar carport network provides operational, financial, and environmental benefits that support long-term infrastructure planning.Key advantages include:Energy Resilience: On-site power generation enables continued operation during disruptions and supports continuity planning.Cost Stability: Solar generation reduces dependence on utility rate fluctuations.Reduced Grid Impact: Local energy production supports electrification without extensive utility upgrades.Rapid Deployment: Modular units streamline permitting and installation processes.Funding Compatibility: Projects may align with federal and state incentive programs, including IRA- and NEVI-related funding.Veteran-Led Project Execution: A structured, mission-focused approach aligns with government and defense requirements.Pilot Deployment Regions for 2025–2026Initial installations will be located in regions selected for high EV adoption, mission-critical operations, and strong public-sector demand.Pilot regions include:California: Municipal and university fleet sites in the Central ValleyColorado: Government and commercial facilities along the Front RangeTexas: Fleet-charging sites near San Antonio and KilleenVirginia: Federal campus installations in the Washington, D.C. regionFlorida: Coastal municipalities implementing resilient charging infrastructureThese regional hubs will help gather performance data and inform further national expansion.Executive Statement“The National Solar Carport Network represents a significant advancement in energy-resilient infrastructure for military, government, and commercial facilities,” said Dan Kost, CEO of EV Across USA. “The system is designed to support operational continuity while contributing to the country’s clean transportation goals.”Future Technology DevelopmentEV Across USA is developing enhancements intended to expand the capabilities of the solar carport network, including:Bidirectional vehicle-to-grid and vehicle-to-building integrationAI-based load managementMicrogrid-ready modular componentsRapid-deployment carport kits for emergency useThese advancements are intended to support long-term national transportation and energy planning.About EV Across USAEV Across USA, a division of Teltrans Corp, manufactures and deploys solar-powered EV charging carports and energy-resilient infrastructure for military, government, and commercial clients. Based in Severance, Colorado, the company integrates U.S.-manufactured solar technology with design, engineering, financing, and installation services. As a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business, EV Across USA focuses on strengthening the nation’s clean-energy and transportation infrastructure through mission-driven execution.

