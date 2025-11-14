Food To Live Recalls Organic Moringa Products

RHODE ISLAND, November 14 - The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) is advising consumers that Food To Live is recalling its packaged Organic Moringa Leaf Powder (dried Moringa oleifera) and its Organic Supergreens Powder Mix distributed in the following sizes:

- ORGANIC MORINGA LEAF POWDER, in 8 ounce, 1 pound, 2 pound, 4 pound, 8 pound, 16 pound, and 44 pound bags.

- ORGANIC SUPERGREENS POWDER MIX in 8 ounce, 1 pound, 1.5 pound, 3 pound, 6 pound, and 12 pound bags.

These products have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella. Salmonella is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy people infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism entering the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections, endocarditis, and arthritis.

The recalled Organic Moringa Powder was distributed nationwide through both retail and wholesale channels. It was sold directly from Food To Live's website and shipped to customers across the United States. The product was also available on third-party e-commerce platforms, including Amazon.com, Walmart.com, Target, Etsy, and eBay. In addition, bulk quantities from the affected lot were sold to food manufacturers and other businesses through Food To Live's wholesale division.

"Organic Moringa Leaf Powder" and "Organic Supergreens Powder Mix" are packaged in plastic stand-up pouches of various sizes (ranging from 8 ounces to 44 pounds). Only packages with lot codes starting with "SO-69006" and ending with "SO-72558" (printed directly onto the back of the bag) are affected. No other Food To Live products and lots are involved in this recall.

This recall was initiated after the FDA notified Food To Live that a specific supplier lot of organic moringa powder tested positive for Salmonella and has been linked to an outbreak of salmonellosis. Multiple illnesses have been reported in connection with this contaminated lot across several states (FDA and CDC are investigating these cases). Food To Live has immediately ceased distribution of this product.

Consumers who have purchased Food To Live Organic Moringa Powder or Food To Live Organic Supergreens Powder Mix with the lot codes mentioned above should not consume it. If you have the product, dispose of it immediately or return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. For online purchases, you may contact Food To Live directly for a refund or replacement. Consumers with questions can call Food To Live at (718) 717-1029 during business hours (8:00 AM EST to 5:00 PM EST, Monday through Friday, or email recall@foodtolive.com for assistance.