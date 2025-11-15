Punks Giving Announces Thanksgiving Food Distribution in Decatur, GA

Jared Frenzel Founder of Punks Giving with the late Gary Menard, founding Punks Giving Board Member and Decatur Fire Station 1 Captain Punks Giving non-perishable Thanksgiving food items for distribution on November 23rd in Decatur, GA

Punks Giving will distributing non-perishable Thanksgiving food items Sun, 11-23-25 12PM-3PM, at the Decatur Fire Station 1 230 E Trinity Pl, Decatur, GA 30030.

Punks Giving was founded in 2020 in which Gary Menard was a founding board member. Bringing this distribution to Decatur is a way for us to honor his impact and continue his vision.” — Jared Frenzel

DECATUR, GA, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Punks Giving , a community impact program under the nonprofit Punk Rock Saves Lives , will be distributing non-perishable Thanksgiving food items in honor of former founding board member Gary Menard. The organization aims to serve at least 50 individuals and families with non‑perishable Thanksgiving food staples.The event will take place on Sunday, November 23, 2025, from 12:00 PM to 3:00 PM, or until all items are distributed, at the Decatur Fire Station 1 located at 230 E Trinity Pl, Decatur, GA 30030.The distribution will be free and open to the public. As this distribution specifically is in memory of Gary Menard, the distribution will feature vegan/vegetarian non‑perishable Thanksgiving items, including green beans, corn, cranberry sauce, herb seasoned stuffing base, instant mashed potatoes, vegan gravy and a grocery gift card to assist with additional holiday meal purchases."Punks Giving was founded as a non-profit organization in 2020 in which Gary Menard was a founding board member that helped shape the mission of Punks Giving: to identify and unite positive resources in the punk and hardcore community for populations in need, as well as its core values of compassion, community, optimism and respect" said Jared Frenzel, Founder and Program Director of Punks Giving. "Bringing this distribution to Decatur is a way for us to honor his impact and continue his vision."Since merging with Punk Rock Saves Lives in 2023, Punks Giving has continued its core mission, in which Gary brought forth, in providing direct community support through distributions of food, clothing, shelter essentials, hygiene products, toys, and other critical items—particularly during the November and December holiday seasons.For more information about Punks Giving, visit https://punksgiving.org . To learn more about Punk Rock Saves Lives, visit https://punkrocksaveslives.org

