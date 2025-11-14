Governor Stein and Commissioner Causey Stand Up for Coastal Homeowners, Call on Congress to Pass HR 3161

NORTH CAROLINA, November 14 - Today Governor Josh Stein and Commissioner of Insurance Mike Causey called on Congress to pass H.R. 3161, the Preventing Environmental Hazards Act of 2025, a bill co-introduced by Congressman Greg Murphy (NC-03). H.R. 3161 would create more proactive support for coastal homeowners whose homes are at risk of collapse. In recent weeks, severe weather events have caused homes in Buxton and Rodanthe to collapse into the ocean.

“Since 2020, 27 oceanfront houses have collapsed into the ocean on North Carolina’s Outer Banks, including 16 houses just since this September. When these houses collapse, it isn’t just a tragedy for the homeowners. The destroyed houses also spread debris for miles and risk people’s safety on our beaches,” said Governor Stein and Commissioner Causey. “We respectfully urge the House Financial Services Committee to advance and Congress to pass H.R. 3161. The State stands ready to work with you to protect coastal communities, taxpayers, and our treasured Outer Banks.”

The implementation of H.R. 3161 would help North Carolina move from a stance of after-the-fact cleanup to proactive relocation or removal of oceanfront structures that are under threat. The bipartisan bill would authorize the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) to offer pre-collapse coverage so that homeowners could demolish or relocate condemned structures before they fall into the ocean. This recommendation aligns with a key idea from a joint report by the National Park Service (NPS) and the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality (NCDEQ) that was released in August 2024.

Click here to read Governor Stein’s and Commissioner Causey’s letter in support of H.R. 3161.

Click here for FAQs about H.R. 3161.