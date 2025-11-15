New Endowed Research Fellowship Honors Dr. Dexter Shurney's Leadership in Health Equity

Partnership establishes fellowship to advance health equity research and translate lifestyle medicine into practice

I am deeply honored and grateful to HERO and the inaugural benefactors—Ardmore Institute of Health, Blue Zones, and Bon Secours Mercy Health Foundation—for committing to this research.” — Dr. Dexter Shurney

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Health Enhancement Research Organization (HERO), in partnership with Ardmore Institute of Health, Blue Zones, and Bon Secours Mercy Health Foundation, today announced the establishment of The Dexter Shurney, MD Well-being Fellowship by HERO—a new endowed research fellowship dedicated to integrity, healthy lifestyle and equity. The establishment of the fellowship will be announced on stage on Sunday, November 16th during the annual American College of Lifestyle Medicine conference.The fellowship celebrates the ongoing leadership and legacy of Dr. Dexter Shurney, MD, MBA, MPH, who currently serves as Executive Vice President and Chief Health Officer for Blue Zones and Chair of HERO's Board of Directors.Dr. Shurney has spent his career pioneering innovative approaches that bridge healthcare systems, workplace wellness, and community health. As Chief Medical Officer for Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan and Healthways, Chief Medical Director for Cummins, Inc., and through faculty appointments at Vanderbilt University where he directed the Employee Health Plan, he has consistently championed the idea that true health equity requires changing the environments where people live, work, and receive care. His leadership—from chairing Tennessee's Diabetes Prevention and Health Improvement Board under Governor Phil Bredesen to leading the CDC's National Diabetes Education Program Business Strategies Committee and serving as President of the American College of Lifestyle Medicine—has transformed how organizations think about prevention and population health. Board certified in Preventive Medicine, Public Health, and Lifestyle Medicine, Dr. Shurney is a fellow of the American College of Lifestyle Medicine and co-author of "Integrating Wellness into Your Disease Management Programs.""Dexter's career demonstrates a depth and breadth of knowledge, experience and accomplishments that have created pathways between healthcare, workplaces, and the community,” said Karen Moseley, President and CEO of HERO. “He is a champion for health equity and access as the solution to America's healthcare crisis. He moves seamlessly between the boardroom and the clinic, always connecting with humility, intelligence, kindness, and empowerment to take the next healthy step. It is an honor to be able to magnify and continue this work, and to join with these esteemed organizations."Blue Zones, Ardmore Institute of Health, and Bon Secours Mercy Health Foundation have provided initial funding for the endowment. The partners are actively seeking additional inaugural support to reach the $100,000 fundraising goal that will enable 3-4 annual research awards for researchers, clinicians, policy analysts, and community-engaged scholars working to reduce financial barriers to healthcare and advance health equity. The Bon Secours Mercy Health Foundation will manage the donor-advised fund."I am deeply honored and grateful to HERO and the inaugural benefactors—Ardmore Institute of Health, Blue Zones, and Bon Secours Mercy Health Foundation—for committing to this research that will keep health equity and access at the forefront of research for workforce health and well-being,” said Dr. Dexter Shurney. “For the many years that I've been associated with HERO, it has been emblematic of what a true research organization should look like—without fear or favor, going about the job of understanding what works and what doesn't, with integrity. It is my hope that this fellowship will lead to transformation of our healthcare system and resolve barriers to access that prevent so many from achieving optimal health outcomes."To contribute to the endowment: Bon Secours Mercy Health Foundation HERO Dexter Shurney Fellowship Fund For more information, contact Karen Moseley, President and CEO of HERO.Contact:Karen Moseleykaren.moseley@hero-health.org952-835-4257The Health Enhancement Research Organization (HERO) is a national, nonprofit 501(c)(3) dedicated to discovering and promoting evidence-based practices that improve the health and well-being of employees, families, and communities. Since 1996, HERO has served as a collaborative learning hub for researchers, employer leaders, and consultants who believe in the value of people-first workplaces.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.