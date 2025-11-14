Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,437 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 438,402 in the last 365 days.

Spoken Bible App Launching Q4 2025: Building Family Legacies Through the Word of God

Spoken Bible App logo featuring the tagline “His Word, your voice.”

Spoken’s simple, family-friendly design makes recording and listening to Scripture easy for all ages.

Spoken lets families record and share Scripture in their own voices—building legacies of faith that last for generations.

Our mission is to create a legacy through spoken Scriptures, helping families preserve faith for generations.”
— Stacey Lay, Co-Founder of Midway Innovations, LLC and Spoken Foundation
PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Spoken, a new mobile Bible app, is helping families and friends create lasting faith legacies by recording and sharing Scripture in their own voices. This new app allows users to record, listen to, and preserve readings. Spoken brings together technology and tradition in a deeply personal way.

Built on the belief that two things endure forever—your family and the Word of God—Spoken connects generations through the simple yet profound act of reading Scripture aloud. Families can now hear loved ones read their favorite verses anytime, strengthening bonds across time, distance, and culture.

“Our mission is to create a legacy through spoken Scriptures,” said Stacey Lay, Co-Founder of the Spoken Foundation. “By empowering our users to record and share their readings, we help build a legacy of faith that can be passed down through generations.”

Lay continued, “We are a bridge connecting generations, cultures, and individuals through the profound act of recording and listening to Scripture.”

Early testers are already experiencing its impact. One shared:

“Having access to hearing my children reading Scripture is a a life-long treasure.”

Key Features of Spoken

Free to Use, Donation-Supported Model – ensuring accessibility for all.

Simple Design for All Ages – intuitive for children, parents, and grandparents alike.

Family Legacy Library – preserving Scripture in the voices of loved ones.

Early Signups Open Now at Spoken-Bible.com

Official Launch in early December 2025

The Spoken launch comes amid a cultural shift toward deeper connection and renewed faith. The app meets this moment by offering a family-centered way to engage with Scripture—through the voices that matter most.

Spoken invites individuals, families, and faith communities to join in building a legacy of faith. Early access signups are open now at Spoken-Bible.com.

About Spoken Foundation: The Spoken Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to strengthening families and communities through Scripture. By providing free, family-centered tools, the foundation seeks to preserve the Word of God in ways that foster connection and faith for generations.

Sign up for early access at Spoken-Bible.com and follow Spoken on social media:

Facebook: Spoken Bible

Instagram: @spoken_bible_

Media Contact

Spoken Foundation
Email: info@spoken-bible.com

Website: https://spoken-bible.com

Stacey Lay
Midway Innovations, LLC
+1 503-260-3100
social@spoken-bible.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Spoken Bible App Launching Q4 2025: Building Family Legacies Through the Word of God

Distribution channels: Religion


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more