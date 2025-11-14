New Orleans Man Sentenced for Drug Trafficking and Firearms Offenses

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA –RYAN JOHNSON (“JOHNSON”), age 22, was sentenced on November 5, 2025 by U.S. District Judge Sarah S. Vance to 103 months in prison followed by five years of supervised release, along with a $400 special assessment fee, after previously pleading guilty to conspiracy to possess firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 924(o); possession with intent to distribute tapentadol, tramadol, and marijuana, in violation of Title 21, United States Code, Sections 841(a)(1), 841(b)(1)(C), 841(b)(1)(D), and 841(b)(2); and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 924(c)(1)(A)(i).

According to court documents, on September 1, 2023, JOHNSON was arrested driving a stolen car in Joe Brown Park in New Orleans. After he was ordered out of the car, New Orleans Police Department officers recovered a Glock Model 23 firearm underneath his seat, and marijuana and tapentadol in the car. JOHNSON was released on bond following his arrest and resumed selling marijuana and tapentadol. In March of 2024, JOHNSON was observed driving another stolen car. On March 28, 2024, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at JOHNSON’s residence. They recovered firearms belonging to JOHNSON and his brother and co-defendant, Bryan Turner. They also recovered JOHNSON’s backpack, which contained marijuana, tapentadol, a face mask, gloves, and burglary tools.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the New Orleans Police Department. Assistant United States Attorney David Berman of the Violent Crime Unit is in charge of the prosecution.