Major Update to Talentuch Recruitment Services

Anastasia Dondich, Recruitment Lead at Talentuch

Talentuch

Talentuch, an international IT recruitment agency, introduces a new, updated recruitment model with guaranteed candidate delivery and higher transparency.

Our mission has always been to make high-quality IT recruitment affordable. With these updates, we deliver even more reliability and transparency. Companies can now scale hiring with zero risk.”
— Anastasia Dondich, Recruitment Lead at Talentuch
CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Talentuch, a global IT and tech recruitment provider, has announced a major update to its services. Known for its subscription-based recruitment model and expertise in SAP and Microsoft Dynamics hiring, the company is now introducing a new generation of Recruitment-as-a-Service (RaaS) features designed to deliver even more reliability, transparency, and value to clients worldwide.

The updated Talentuch services include:

• Safe Recruitment Month. Clients now receive an additional month to finalize offers and hire selected candidates without any extra payment. This feature is meant to protect clients from overspending because of delays in internal processes.

• Result guarantee. If Talentuch does not deliver three qualified, interview-ready candidates within a paid month, the company provides a refund. The update eliminates any possible risks for clients and provides even more transparency.

• Focus on niche, hard-to-fill IT roles. Talentuch strengthens its specialization in Microsoft Dynamics, SAP, ERP, Machine Learning, and AI. This deep expertise becomes a core, unique selling point for companies seeking specific technical talent.

• Recruitment-as-a-Subscription (RaaS). Talentuch will introduce an enhanced “all-in-one-box” RaaS model covering sourcing, screening, interviewing, operations, and candidate management - all with no commission for placements. This subscription model provides predictable costs and unlimited vacancy coverage.

• New quarterly and yearly subscription plans. Launching by the end of 2025, these long-term plans will offer discounted pricing and prorated refunds if a client cancels within the subscription period.

Talentuch continues to support HR leaders and growing tech companies by acting as an embedded talent acquisition partner, managing the full hiring process, reporting directly to company stakeholders, and providing consistent candidate pipelines.

About

With over 7 years of expertise in international IT recruitment, Talentuch is successfully closing a wide range of IT positions, specializing mostly in SAP, and Microsoft Dynamics roles. Today, our team of 15 dedicated professionals proudly serves 40+ clients. We offer flexible subscription and project-based models to cater to your unique recruitment needs. Our results speak for themselves, with an impressive 20+ accepted offers each month and a capacity to conduct over 300 technical interviews worldwide. We've honed our expertise, and each of our team members is specializing in technical recruitment and sourcing. Our primary focus is to build a powerful team for your organization, ensuring your company's success.

