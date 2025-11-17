Major Update to Talentuch Recruitment Services
Talentuch, an international IT recruitment agency, introduces a new, updated recruitment model with guaranteed candidate delivery and higher transparency.
The updated Talentuch services include:
• Safe Recruitment Month. Clients now receive an additional month to finalize offers and hire selected candidates without any extra payment. This feature is meant to protect clients from overspending because of delays in internal processes.
• Result guarantee. If Talentuch does not deliver three qualified, interview-ready candidates within a paid month, the company provides a refund. The update eliminates any possible risks for clients and provides even more transparency.
• Focus on niche, hard-to-fill IT roles. Talentuch strengthens its specialization in Microsoft Dynamics, SAP, ERP, Machine Learning, and AI. This deep expertise becomes a core, unique selling point for companies seeking specific technical talent.
• Recruitment-as-a-Subscription (RaaS). Talentuch will introduce an enhanced “all-in-one-box” RaaS model covering sourcing, screening, interviewing, operations, and candidate management - all with no commission for placements. This subscription model provides predictable costs and unlimited vacancy coverage.
• New quarterly and yearly subscription plans. Launching by the end of 2025, these long-term plans will offer discounted pricing and prorated refunds if a client cancels within the subscription period.
Talentuch continues to support HR leaders and growing tech companies by acting as an embedded talent acquisition partner, managing the full hiring process, reporting directly to company stakeholders, and providing consistent candidate pipelines.
Yana Yarotska
Talentuch
+1 630-660-9512
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.