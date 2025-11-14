216digital Introduces ADA Website Risk Profile Service

TWINSBURG, OH, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 216digital, a web development firm specializing in ADA compliance, today announced a new professional service dedicated to quantifying the relative risk of ADA noncompliance lawsuits for businesses with websites.

Many small and medium-sized business owners with a digital presence have fallen prey to predatory ADA noncompliance lawsuits that are made possible by exploiting a grey area in a federal case law ruling (Gil vs Winn-Dixie, 2016). These lawsuits can be costly for business owners, with total settlement costs ranging from $10,000 to over $50,000.

Since the Winn-Dixie ruling, digital ADA lawsuits have become increasingly prevalent, with a growing number of cases being filed each year. In 2024, 4,187 cases were filed, and there are projected to be 4,975 cases filed in 2025. These lawsuits are typically filed by the same group of law firms in collusion with a pool of serial plaintiffs who, 216digital believes, had no intention of doing business with the defendant in good faith. Instead, they set out specifically to find technical issues and barriers with the explicit purpose of litigating, much like ambulance-chasing law firms in physical spaces.

216digital was introduced to this issue in 2018 when one of their clients was threatened with an ADA noncompliance lawsuit. Greg McNeil, CEO, took this threat personally because accessibility was an essential aspect of the client’s company culture, so 216digital built their website with inclusivity in mind. He began what would be an eight-year campaign to determine the nature of these lawsuits and the evaluation techniques these law firms were using to identify their targets. Through their research, 216digital has identified the data points and red flags that can lead to a website being targeted, having thoroughly evaluated every digital ADA noncompliance lawsuit — nearly 25,000 lawsuits in total.

To support their mission of helping businesses insulate themselves from unnecessary legal risk when doing business online, 216digital is rolling out a complimentary ADA Website Risk Profile assessment service. Greg and his team of ADA risk analysts are experts at revealing the specific types of issues that will flag your web property as a target. So far, they have completed almost 1000 remediation projects to help website owners respond to and prevent these exploitive lawsuits.

You can learn more about 216digital’s professional service offerings, including the new ADA Website Risk Profile service, at https://216digital.com or by sending an email to team@216digital.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.