Oregon Attorney General Dan Rayfield Responds to President Trump’s Comments December 31st on Portland National Guard Deployment

“The law prevailed and Portland never saw troops on its streets. This outcome shows that standing up for the Constitution works. We’re grateful for the professionalism and service of the Guard members caught in the middle of this legal fight. We look forward to seeing them return home to their families and communities soon.
“If the federal government attempts to revisit this effort, we are prepared to respond — again — in court.”
