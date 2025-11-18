Mobile Care Court Event at Joshua Tree Featuring Court Community Vehicle

The San Bernardino Superior Court is excited to announce a special outreach event at the Joshua Tree Courthouse on Friday, December 12, 2025, from 10 AM- 1 PM, featuring the debut of the court’s new community vehicle, “Justice in Motion.”

