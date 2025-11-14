H5N5 Avian influenza confirmed in Grays Harbor County resident

For immediate release: November 14, 2025 (25-138)

A Grays Harbor resident who was hospitalized with influenza symptoms in early November has been confirmed to have influenza A H5, a type of avian influenza. Additional testing shows the virus to be H5N5, an avian influenza virus that has previously been reported in animals but never before in humans. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and DOH currently consider the risk to the public from avian influenza to be low.

The person is an older adult with underlying health conditions and remains hospitalized. The affected person has a mixed backyard flock of domestic poultry at home that had exposure to wild birds. The domestic poultry or wild birds are the most likely source of virus exposure; however, public health investigation is ongoing. The Washington State Department of Health is working with the local health department and the Washington State Department of Agriculture to complete exposure and animal health investigations.

Public health disease experts have not identified any increased risk to the public.

About Avian Influenza

Avian influenza is a disease caused by influenza type A viruses, which naturally occur in wild aquatic birds around the world. These viruses can infect other bird species, and, occasionally mammals, and can be deadly to domestic birds such as chickens and turkeys. On rare occasions, avian influenza viruses can infect people and make them sick. Most cases have occurred in people who were exposed to sick or infected animals. Reported human cases of avian influenza in the United States have ranged from mild to severe, with one fatality.

The risk of avian influenza increases in the fall and winter because migratory birds can carry the virus and spread it to domestic animals including commercial poultry farms and backyard flocks.

Transmission of avian influenza between humans is extremely rare and has never been documented in the United States. To ensure that human-to-human spread is not occurring, public health officials are contacting anyone who has been in close contact with the patient to monitor for symptoms and provide testing and treatment as needed.

Public Health Guidance

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and DOH currently consider the risk to the public from avian influenza to be low. However, people who work with or have recreational contact with infected birds, cattle, or other potentially infected domestic or wild animals, are at higher risk and should take precautions, including wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) such as gloves, masks, eye protection, and fluid-resistant coveralls or other outerwear.

People with backyard poultry should avoid contact with sick or dead birds and report illness to the Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) by calling 1-800-606-3056 or reporting online. Veterinarians should report sick or dead domestic animals or livestock suspected of having avian influenza to WSDA. Avoid contact with sick or dead wildlife and report sick or dead wild birds or other animals to the Washington State Department of Fish & Wildlife. Never handle or allow pets near dead birds or other wildlife.

Avoid eating raw or undercooked food products, such as unpasteurized (raw) milk or raw cheeses, and don’t feed these products to pets.

It is especially important that people who may have exposure to sick birds get a seasonal flu vaccine. While the seasonal flu vaccine will not prevent bird flu infection, it reduces the risk of becoming sick with both human and avian influenza viruses at the same time. Though unlikely, infection with both viruses could result in the emergence of an avian influenza virus that is more easily transmitted from person to person. Seasonal flu vaccine is recommended for everyone six months and older.

