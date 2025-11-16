C5 Plus announces HB SmokeReady™, the first wildfire smoke-readiness system architected with ASHRAE methodology.

A first-of-its-kind wildfire smoke-readiness system for commercial and institutional facilities, architected with ASHRAE methodology.

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, November 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With wildfire smoke now a predictable annual hazard, property managers, operations teams, and ESG professionals face unprecedented challenges in protecting occupants from elevated PM2.5 levels. HB SmokeReady provides the clarity and structure needed to move from scattered advice to reliable readiness.“The science is clear,” said Dr. John Dean, Principal Scientist at C5 Plus. “High PM2.5 levels during wildfire smoke events create both immediate and long-term health risks. Building operators and property managers need more than general guidance — they need a practical, evidence-based system they can rely on.”Wildfire smoke disproportionately affects individuals with asthma, COPD, cardiovascular disease, diabetes, older adults, pregnant people, and children. Yet most commercial facilities lack coherent procedures, PM2.5 baselines, readiness modes, or clear communication protocols. Common reactive tactics — such as closing outdoor-air dampers — can actually worsen indoor particulate exposure and increase risk for vulnerable occupants. ASHRAE 44-2024 provides foundational guidance for wildfire smoke management in buildings, but few facilities have implemented a practical program.Technology-Integrated Readiness: HBPP™ and HB Pulse™HB SmokeReady™ is tightly integrated into the Healthy Buildings Performance Platform™, including HB Pulse, the platform’s real-time indoor air monitoring and analytics module. HB Pulse provides building-specific PM2.5 baselines and live exposure data, enabling property managers, sustainability leaders, and facility teams to verify indoor conditions, activate readiness modes, and document on-event responses with precision.Unlike traditional consulting reports or standalone guidance documents, HB SmokeReady leverages HBPP’s technology infrastructure to ensure that every step — from baseline measurements to smoke-event actions — is documented, traceable, and repeatable across an entire portfolio. In addition, HB SmokeReady incorporates building-specific predictive modelling that forecasts indoor PM2.5 levels based on outdoor conditions, giving operators advance insight into when their building is likely to exceed key exposure thresholds. The AI model continuously improves its predictive accuracy as it processes additional smoke-event data.A Comprehensive Wildfire Smoke Readiness SystemHB SmokeReady delivers a structured and implementable wildfire smoke readiness system, including: building-specific readiness modes; PM2.5 baseline assessments and trends; filtration and ventilation readiness guidance; exposure reduction procedures for smoke events; communication templates for tenants, staff, and vulnerable populations; portfolio-level readiness planning for multi-site operators; training for property management, operations, and ESG teams“Wildfire smoke has become one of the fastest-emerging building-health challenges in Canada,” said Curt LaMontagne, Principal Consultant at C5 Plus. “Doing nothing isn’t neutral. If you don’t have a wildfire smoke readiness system, you are choosing preventable PM2.5 exposure. HB SmokeReady turns ASHRAE’s guidance into real-world action.”A New Duty of Care for Commercial and Institutional FacilitiesBecause wildfire smoke exposure is measurable, harmful, and preventable, building owners and employers face growing expectations around occupant protection. HB SmokeReady gives organizations a practical, science-based approach to meeting this emerging duty of care — and to demonstrating responsible preparation before smoke season begins.National Rollout Begins January 2026HB SmokeReady will launch through a series of seminars, workshops, and training programs beginning January 2026 in Calgary, followed by sessions in Vancouver, Edmonton, and other Canadian cities. Virtual offerings will be available for national portfolios and remote teams. C5 Plus is coordinating with public-health and environmental-exposure specialists to ensure alignment with current best practices.For more information about HB SmokeReady, visit https://www.c5plus.com/hbpp/smokeready About the Healthy Buildings Performance Platform (HBPP)The Healthy Buildings Performance Platform is an integrated suite of modules — including HB FieldOps™, HB Project Manager™, HB SmartScore™, HB Pulse™, and HB SmokeReady™ — designed to support portfolio-level environmental performance, risk management, and operational readiness across air quality, radon, water, wildfire smoke, and other building-health domains.

