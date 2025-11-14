Governor McKee, First Lady Announce Municipal Beautification Mini Grant Awardees

Published on Friday, November 14, 2025

PROVIDENCE, RI — Today, Governor Dan McKee, First Lady Susan McKee, and the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) announced municipal projects selected to receive a Municipal Beautification Mini Grant through the Litter-Free Rhode Island (LFRI) initiative.

“Rhode Island is a beautiful state, and this mini-grant opportunity will help our communities keep it that way,” said Governor McKee. “These projects are bringing re-energized life, color, and civic pride to public spaces that will better the lives of not only residents, but also the experiences of people visiting our state.”

“Every idea, project, and action matters as we make a Litter-Free Rhode Island,” said First Lady Susan McKee. “Through this mini grant, we’re celebrating Rhode Island’s community spirit and building a state we can all take pride in.”

Through this grant opportunity, cities and towns could apply for up to $2,000 for small-scale projects that enhance the beauty and livability of public spaces. Project elements that were considered we ones that promoted civic pride, environmental stewardship, and community engagement. Eligible projects included, but were not limited to, fall plantings for spring blooms, tree planting, and public art installations.

“We’re proud to join the Governor and the First Lady in supporting our cities and towns as they continue to make Rhode Island a wonderful place to live and work,” said DEM Director Terry Gray. “These projects will add color and creativity to our communities while celebrating the natural beauty that makes our state so special.”

Below are the selected projects:

Newport ($2,000): The city’s project would plant a variety of glower bulbs in the spring and summer to ‘color in’ areas along the new walking path in Aquidneck Park. Additionally, the bulbs would be planted near benches, welcome signs, municipal offices, and more.

North Smithfield ($1,894): The town is purchasing and installing American flags and flag poles across a 1.16-mile stretch used for the town's annual Memorial Day Parade. This project promotes civic pride across the parade route and further enhances the parade and area.

Providence: ($2,000): The city is sprucing up Amtrak Station Park by planting new flowers, shrubs, and trees. The project would also add signage and restoration work.

Smithfield ($1,820): The town's project would create a 25-foot-round display of flowers near the baseball fields at Deerfield Park.

West Greenwich ($2,000): The town is converting a recently purchased church into a new senior center and historical space. This grant funding would be used for landscaping and flower planting in the front lawn and would open new opportunities for outdoor education and events.

West Warwick ($2,000): The town will install picnic tables, walkways, and flowers at Factory Street Park to promote a better community space for residents and families to enjoy.