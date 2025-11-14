Just For Kix and The TeeHive Appoint Frank Soukup III as Chief Marketing Officer

BAXTER, MN, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- We are thrilled to announce that Frank Soukup has joined Just For Kix and The TeeHive as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). In this newly created role, Frank will lead the strategic marketing efforts across both brands—leveraging his rich experience in brand strategy, digital marketing, and analytics to further strengthen our presence and accelerate growth.Frank brings to this role a distinguished record of marketing leadership, strategic innovation, and meaningful community engagement. With experience spanning diverse industries, he excels at shaping powerful brand narratives, building customer-focused campaigns, and aligning marketing strategy with organizational goals.Formerly as Senior Strategist at St. Cloud–based WhiteBox Marketing and Director of Marketing for Cote Hospitality and Grand View Lodge, Frank successfully led high-performing teams and delivered measurable growth for hospitality and destination brands across Minnesota and beyond. He is also deeply committed to advancing the industry, serving on the boards of the Brainerd Lakes Area Chamber, Hospitality Minnesota, the Hospitality Minnesota Education Foundation, and the Explore Minnesota Tourism Advisory Council.For Just For Kix, a leader in youth dance programs engaging over 23,000 dancers across 200+ locations nationwide, this new CMO appointment supports our ambition to deepen market reach, enrich the dancer experience, and evolve our brand for the next generation.For The TeeHive, our custom-apparel and team-wear division born out of Just For Kix’s growth, having Frank onboard means we can deepen our storytelling, enhance customer touch-points, and build brand loyalty across sports teams, schools, and retail channels.Together, the two brands will benefit from unified marketing leadership, ensuring cross-brand synergies, streamlined messaging and a stronger competitive position in both dance and custom-apparel markets.“I am excited to join the Just For Kix & The TeeHive team at a pivotal moment,” said Frank Soukup. “My goal is to help amplify the voice of these brands—honoring their rich heritage while driving innovation in how we connect with dancers, directors, and families. I look forward to collaborating with the talented teams here to deliver meaningful experiences and measurable growth.”Just For Kix: A national leader in youth dance instruction, camps and apparel, Just For Kix has built a reputation for excellence, confidence-building and performance opportunities for young dancers.The TeeHive: Founded in 2009 to meet the demand for personalized apparel from Just For Kix and other clients, The TeeHive delivers custom printing, embroidery, and design services for teams, schools, families, and more.

