TECWARE Unveils the Ghost: A Compact 75% Mechanical Keyboard

TECWARE's Newly Released Ghost Keyboard in Black

The Ghost is a compact mechanical keyboard focused on comfort and a polished user experience

With the Ghost, we wanted to deliver an accessible entry point into the world of premium mechanical keyboards.” — TECWARE Spokesperson

SINGAPORE, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TECWARE , a global PC hardware and peripheral manufacturer, today announced the launch of the Ghost , its new 75% mechanical keyboard that combines compact form and a carefully designed build for an elevated typing experience.Designed with gamers, typists, and creators in mind, the Ghost features an 82-key layout within a compact footprint and minimalist design, offering clean aesthetics without compromising on functionality. It includes the modern essentials like per-key RGB lighting, wireless connectivity, and a dedicated volume knob. But what sets it apart is its finely tuned typing experience, bringing together a creamy sound profile and premium typing feel, without the premium price tag.Behind the Ghost’s creamy sound profile are TECWARE’s custom pre-lubed switches, engineered for smooth and consistent keypresses straight out of the box. Paired with multiple layers of sound dampening, this produces a clean and consistent sound with every keystroke. Each switch sits on a hot-swappable 5-pin socket, allowing users to replace switches over time or exchange them for aftermarket options.The TECWARE Ghost, with its MSRP of $49.99, will be available on Amazon in the U.S. and select international retailers before the end of December 2025. Pricing and regional availability may vary.

