TECWARE Unveils the Ghost: A Compact 75% Mechanical Keyboard
The Ghost is a compact mechanical keyboard focused on comfort and a polished user experience
Designed with gamers, typists, and creators in mind, the Ghost features an 82-key layout within a compact footprint and minimalist design, offering clean aesthetics without compromising on functionality. It includes the modern essentials like per-key RGB lighting, wireless connectivity, and a dedicated volume knob. But what sets it apart is its finely tuned typing experience, bringing together a creamy sound profile and premium typing feel, without the premium price tag.
Behind the Ghost’s creamy sound profile are TECWARE’s custom pre-lubed switches, engineered for smooth and consistent keypresses straight out of the box. Paired with multiple layers of sound dampening, this produces a clean and consistent sound with every keystroke. Each switch sits on a hot-swappable 5-pin socket, allowing users to replace switches over time or exchange them for aftermarket options.
The TECWARE Ghost, with its MSRP of $49.99, will be available on Amazon in the U.S. and select international retailers before the end of December 2025. Pricing and regional availability may vary.
