Hush the Cannon’s Roar: Thomas F. Schobert Illuminates the Life, Legacy, and Love Story of Major General Bennet Riley

Author Thomas F. Schobert

A sweeping biographical portrait blending military history, personal triumph, loss, & the devotion that shaped the life of a man who helped forge early America.

Author Thomas F. Schobert presents a richly detailed and emotionally resonant biography with Hush the Cannon's Roar: The Life and Times of Bennet Riley, Defender of Buffalo, a compelling account of the celebrated U.S. Army officer whose leadership helped define the first half of the nineteenth century. Through a powerful narrative framed around Riley's 1853 funeral, Schobert brings readers into the intimate reflections of his wife Arabella as she revisits the triumphs, trials, and sacrifices that shaped their extraordinary life together.

In this meticulously researched work, readers follow Riley’s remarkable forty-year military career as he rises through the ranks during every major conflict of his era. From the prairies of the American West to the humid battlegrounds of Florida, Schobert highlights Riley’s service, courage, and strategic brilliance. The biography also underscores his pivotal role in guiding California toward statehood, a contribution that cemented his place in American history.

Schobert’s inspiration for writing the book stems from a deep respect for overlooked historical figures whose impact deserves recognition. By weaving Riley’s personal life with his professional legacy, he offers a humanity-centered account that honors both the soldier and the man. Arabella’s perspective—tender, reflective, and unwavering—adds emotional depth to the narrative, showing how love endures even amid the strains of war, relocation, and national transformation.

Hush the Cannon’s Roar appeals to readers of military history, early American studies, biography enthusiasts, and those drawn to historical love stories. The book shines a light on the sacrifices made by military families, the complexity of nineteenth-century America, and the individuals whose contributions shaped the nation’s expansion. Schobert invites readers to step into an era defined by conflict and discovery, guided by a couple whose resilience mirrored the country they served. The biography ultimately reminds us that behind every national hero is a life shaped by devotion, hardship, and profound human connection.

Thomas F. Schobert brings decades of historical study and narrative passion to his work. His writing is marked by accuracy, empathy, and a dedication to preserving the stories of those who helped build the foundation of the United States.

Hush the Cannon’s Roar: The Life and Times of Bennet Riley, Defender of Buffalo is now available — secure your copy here: https://a.co/d/h3eJCOp

