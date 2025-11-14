CANMORA TECH Unleashes LEAM Meter-Class Laser PBF Powerhouse at Formnext 2025

CANMORA TECH Additive Technology

CANMORA TECH introduces LEAM meter Laser PBF built for factory metal AM, delivering massive build volume, consistent quality, and unmatched process capability.

RICHMOND, BC, CANADA, November 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CANMORA TECH Inc., a Canadian developer of advanced industrial metal additive manufacturing technologies, announced today the global unveiling of its LEAM-Q 1012, a fully integrated meter-class Laser Powder Bed Fusion (LPBF) platform engineered for large-scale, production-grade metal parts. The system will make its international debut at Formnext 2025, where attendees can experience the full demonstration at Hall 11 | Booth F41.

The LEAM-Q 1012 marks a substantial leap in the industrialization of metal additive manufacturing. While traditional LPBF machines are often constrained to build areas around 400 mm, Canmora Tech’s new system delivers a 1,000 × 1,200 mm build platform—representing a next-generation capability for aerospace, energy, defense, transportation, industrial tooling, nuclear, and heavy machinery applications.

By breaking free from conventional size limits, the LEAM-Q 1012 enables the production of integrated structures that previously had to be manufactured as multi-piece assemblies, weldments, or high-cost machined components. This shift not only reduces part count and assembly steps but also opens the door to new engineering possibilities, improved mechanical properties, and supply chain simplification.

A Platform Built Specifically for Production at Scale

The LEAM-Q platform is based on CANMORA TECH’s patented 4Z Tank architecture, a fundamentally different approach to LPBF. Instead of a downward-moving build plate, the LEAM-Q utilizes an inverted design, where the powder tank rises while the build plate remains fixed. This mechanical inversion significantly enhances rigidity, reduces vibrational distortion, and provides superior thermal and structural stability—critical when printing meter-class components.

Key technical features include:

• Meter-Class Build Volume

A 1,000 × 1,200 mm footprint supports large monolithic aerospace structures, turbine housings, heat exchanger modules, large fixtures, lightweight truss structures, and industrial tooling components.

• Servo-Driven Vibration-Controlled Powder Feeder

Unlike conventional mechanical spreaders, CANMORA TECH’s feeder ensures highly uniform powder distribution across a full meter width, supporting multi-laser configurations and ensuring consistent layer density.

• Advanced Multi-Zone Gas Flow System

Engineered using CFD-driven optimization, the system maintains clean melt-pool visibility, reduces soot accumulation, and supports high repeatability during long-duration builds.

• Industrial Frame and Motion System

The LEAM-Q utilizes a high-stiffness frame optimized for large-scale precision. Its production-focused motion system is designed for durability and round-the-clock operation in factory conditions.

• Open Material Strategy

Canmora Tech does not lock customers into proprietary powders. The LEAM-Q supports widely available commercial titanium, aluminum, nickel superalloys, steels, copper alloys, and R&D materials—reducing operating costs and accelerating qualification.

Solving the Industry’s Bottleneck: True Production-Scale LPBF

As manufacturers across aerospace and heavy industry seek to adopt additive manufacturing at scale, system size and cost-per-part remain the largest barriers. Incremental increases in LPBF build volumes over the last decade have improved productivity but have not solved the core challenge of industrial part size limitations.

“Industrial customers have been asking for real manufacturing capability—not small increases in build area or locked ecosystems, but a step-change in scale, stability, and flexibility,” said Ralf Edinger, Founder and President of CANMORA TECH. “The LEAM-Q 1012 is engineered specifically to meet that demand. With meter-class Laser Powder Bed Fusion, manufacturers can design and produce complete structures, reduce part count, improve performance, and dramatically shorten production cycles. This is the industrial phase of metal AM.”

The LEAM-Q is engineered for integration into modern production workflows. Its open architecture allows compatibility with third-party monitoring tools, pre-processing and simulation software, powder recovery systems, and hybrid manufacturing workflows that combine additive and subtractive processes.

Demonstrating the Future of Large-Format Additive Manufacturing at Formnext 2025

Visitors to Formnext 2025 will be able to examine the LEAM-Q system’s full motion platform, recoating system, powder-delivery assembly, and patented 4Z Tank architecture. CANMORA TECH’s engineering team will provide live demonstrations detailing build stability, gas flow behavior, layer uniformity, and large-format component design principles.

In addition to the LEAM-Q exhibit, Canmora Tech will present an early-preview of its upcoming LEAM-e electron beam PBF platform, optimized for high-temperature materials and deep-penetration beam processes commonly used in aerospace engine components and next-generation energy systems.

CANMORA TECH is also using Formnext 2025 as a platform to expand its global distributor and sales partner network, with open opportunities across Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and North America.

Visit CANMORA TECH at Formnext 2025

Visit us at Hall 11 | Booth F41

November 18–21, 2025 — Frankfurt Messe, Frankfurt, Germany

Attendees are encouraged to schedule dedicated technical meetings in advance to discuss:

• Large-format additive adoption

• Industrial qualification

• Materials compatibility

• R&D collaboration

• Distributor partnerships

• Hybrid additive–subtractive systems

About Canmora Tech Inc.

Canmora Tech Inc. is a Canadian advanced manufacturing company specializing in the development of large-format laser and electron beam metal additive manufacturing platforms. With expertise in patented mechanical architectures, powder delivery systems, and open-material production strategies, the company focuses on enabling scalable, factory-ready additive manufacturing for aerospace, energy, defense, transportation, and heavy industry.

Canmora Tech’s technology portfolio includes the LEAM-Q Laser PBF platform, LEAM-e Electron Beam PBF system, and next-generation hybrid additive–subtractive manufacturing solutions designed for industrial production environments.

