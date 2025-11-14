Murphy Business Sales Advises on Stock Sale of Busmax to Seneca Partners and 8 Aces, LLC

Murphy Business Sales announces the successful completion of the majority recapitalization of Automax Rentacar Inc. and Busmax Leasing, LLC .

This deal highlights Murphy Business Sales' continued focus on low- to mid-market transactions.” — Veronica Ellinger, CEO, Murphy Business Sales

CLEARWATER, FL, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Murphy Business Sales, one of North America's largest business brokerage and mergers and acquisitions advisory firms, is proud to announce the successful completion of the majority recapitalization of two Georgia-based affiliated entities, Automax Rentacar Inc. and Busmax Leasing, LLC (collectively, "Busmax" or the "Company"). Two Murphy Business Advisors — Anthony Samples and Sunil Shenoy — acted as the exclusive sell-side advisors on the sale of Busmax to Seneca Partners, a leading Detroit-area independent sponsor ("Seneca"), and 8 Aces, LLC, the investment vehicle of industry expert Scott Dols ("8 Aces").

Headquartered in Rome, Georgia, Busmax provides passenger buses, vans, and cars for both short-term and long-term rental to a variety of end-users regionally and across the United States. Before the recapitalization, Busmax was owned and operated by the Salmon family for over 40 years. Initially founded by their father, Sherold, in 1981, David and Ramey Salmon have continued to grow the Company and further their father's legacy over the past two decades. Both David and Ramey are retaining meaningful equity stakes in the Company post-acquisition.

Representing a company with a unique and complex business model in a niche, growing sector, Samples and Shenoy worked to articulate Busmax's differentiated value proposition and highlight its substantial growth potential and opportunities for margin expansion. Their efforts helped secure the ideal partner to accelerate the Company's next phase of growth and expand its addressable market.

"We have developed great trust and a strong relationship with both Seneca Partners and 8 Aces and believe them to be the ideal partners to help grow Busmax to the next level. This transaction represents a tremendous opportunity for us to expand our reach, strengthen operations, and continue delivering industry-leading service to our customers nationwide," Said David Salmon, President of Busmax.

Seneca and 8 Aces' acquisition was supported by Backcast Partners, which provided acquisition financing, and Valley Bank, which is providing a vehicle fleet acquisition facility and a working capital line of credit.

"We believe Busmax is uniquely positioned for growth, with a strong brand, a loyal customer base, and a proven operating model," said Michael Skaff, Managing Director at Seneca Partners. "Seneca and Scott Dols are excited to partner with the Salmon family and build on the legacy they have created. This investment aligns perfectly with our strategy of backing exceptional businesses with significant near-term growth potential."

"This deal highlights the ability of the Murphy Business team to deliver exceptional results for clients and signals our continued focus on low- to mid-market transactions," added Veronica Ellinger, CEO of Murphy Business & Financial Services LLC. "It further distinguishes Murphy Business Sales as a trusted advisor capable of navigating complex, growth-oriented deals while showcasing the collaborative strength of our M&A advisory network."

About Murphy Business Sales

Founded in 1994 and headquartered in the Tampa Bay area, Murphy Business Sales is one of North America's largest and most successful business brokerage and M&A advisory firms. With over 30 years of experience, the firm specializes in business sales, mergers and acquisitions, and franchise consulting. Known for its integrity, confidentiality, and client-focused approach, Murphy Business Sales has helped thousands of entrepreneurs and business owners navigate successful transitions across a wide range of industries. For more information, visit murphybusiness.com.

