New campaign targets wildlife crime in SA

Release date: 14/11/25

South Australians are being encouraged to call out suspicious behaviour linked to the illegal wildlife trade, in a new campaign to protect native animals and habitat.

The State Government and Crime Stoppers SA have today launched the Call It Out campaign, exposing the cruel practices of traffickers – and showing how the community can help by speaking up.

Wildlife trafficking involves the capture, transport and sale of native species, including birds, lizards, snakes, frogs, small marsupials, ants and invertebrates.

The Call It Out campaign highlights warning signs that the public can identify to help stop wildlife crime and exploitation, including:

People digging, trapping or collecting wildlife in bushland or reserves.

Vehicles parked off-track or hidden, especially with ladders or equipment near trees or hollows.

Online listings for native animals without a South Australian permit number (for non-exempt species).

Large numbers of native animals kept in poor conditions.

Click here for images of the campaign.

Illegal wildlife ownership and trade poses a significant threat to these animals – which are smuggled in cramped, inhumane conditions that many never survive.

Criminals also put local ecosystems and biodiversity at risk, fuelled by global black market demand for exotic pets and breeding stock worth thousands of dollars.

The Malinauskas Government is implementing tougher penalties for people that harm or traffic native animals, including a maximum $500,000 fine or 10 years jail for individuals under the state’s first Biodiversity Act. Current fines are up to $100,000.

Call It Out will run into the new year across traditional media, social media and at community spaces and events.

The campaign builds on the partnership between Crime Stoppers and the Department for Environment and Water, with more than 150 reports on suspected wildlife crime made since the portal’s launch in June 2023.

To anonymously share information, visit dew.crimestopperssa.com.au.

The initiative is supported by the University of Adelaide’s Wildlife Crime Research Hub, which is running its showcase public event starting tomorrow.

Quotes

Attributable to Lucy Hood

Seeing cockatoos stuffed into socks and lizards trapped inside containers is confronting, but this campaign shows the realities of wildlife trafficking – and empowers South Australians to act.

By spotting the signs and calling out the insidious trade, we can play an important role in protecting our state’s unique and precious species.

Our Government has moved to significantly strengthen penalties and information shared by the community will make environmental criminals more accountable.

Attributable to Nigel Smart, CEO, Crime Stoppers South Australia

Wildlife trafficking isn’t a victimless crime – it is cruelty, plain and simple. Animals are crammed into socks, wrapped in plastic and stuffed into boxes, and the sad reality is that many die in pain before they are ever sold.

Wildlife trafficking is a cruel, lucrative and growing form of organised crime. South Australia’s rare birds, reptiles and mammals are targeted by traffickers who pocket thousands on the black market.

We know that wildlife crime thrives on silence. That’s why our message is simple – if you see it, call it out.

This isn’t just petty poaching – it’s serious organised crime and it’s harming our wildlife and damaging our environment.

Attributable to Lisien Loan, Director Conservation and Wildlife, Department for Environment and Water

A car registration number, an online ad or an overheard comment could be the missing piece that helps our investigators catch traffickers and rescue captive animals.

Information from the community is vital for identifying and stopping traffickers.

It is also important to remember that a permit is often required to keep native animals as pets in South Australia. Permits are essential for ensuring the wellbeing of these animals, regulating their care and protecting native species.

If purchasing a native animal, ensure you source it from a permitted business or animal keeper, and record the details of the person you purchase the animal from – you may be required to supply this as part of your permit application.