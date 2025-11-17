Portable North Pole Unveils New 'Talk to Santa' Experience Bringing Real Conversations with Santa to Families Everywhere

Talk to Santa with Portable North Pole

With Talk to Santa, we’re bringing the magic of Christmas to life like never before - giving more children a chance to speak with Santa himself, in real time.” — Alexandre Bérard, CEO and creator of Portable North Pole

MONTREAL, CANADA, November 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Portable North Pole (PNP), the world’s #1 Santa app, is proud to launch its 18th magical Christmas season, introducing an extraordinary new way for families to experience the magic of Santa Claus like never before: Talk to Santa.This year, PNP introduces a first-of-its-kind, live two-way conversation with Santa Claus himself. Combining advanced and safe AI technology and the timeless spirit of Christmas, this innovation allows children to truly speak with Santa, share their wishes, and receive personalized, natural responses in a live, magical experience that feels straight from the North Pole. With this new experience, Santa can reach more children than ever before!The new AI-powered conversation system is built with advanced speech recognition and with real mom input, integrating carefully designed responses to ensure that every moment feels authentic, warm, safe, and filled with Christmas spirit. Each conversation is monitored within strict safety parameters, ensuring the content remains appropriate, family-friendly, and secure.New for Christmas 2025This season, Portable North Pole expands its offering of personalized messages from Santa to include even more magical options for families:- Talk to Santa (NEW) – Experience the first-ever real-time, two-way interactive conversation with Santa Claus.- Children’s Stories (NEW) – Parents can choose from over 30 customized audio stories narrated by Santa himself, making bedtime and storytime a magical moment.- Write Your Own Topic Calls (NEW) – A new feature that lets parents personalize Santa’s message to address specific moments or milestones in their child’s life.- 14 New Videos and 11 New Calls - Discover Santa’s bustling workshop, featuring brand new videos and exciting new scenes and features that capture the true spirit of Christmas for audiences of all ages.PNP includes over 100+ Personalized Santa Videos, Calls, and Stories, featuring both free and Premium messages for birthdays, life lessons, and special moments year-round.A Global Christmas TraditionWith over 30 million app downloads and more than 340 million personalized videos and calls delivered, Portable North Pole continues to be the global leader in online personalized Christmas entertainment. Available on iOS Android , and web, the platform allows parents to create high-quality cinematic videos, live calls, and now real-time conversations with Santa—all from the comfort of home. PNP is available in English, Spanish, French, Italian, and now also in Polish and German, featuring an adapted experience that brings Santa’s magic to even more families around the world.Continuing to Give Back: The Children’s Hospital ProgramIn keeping with the true spirit of Christmas, Portable North Pole continues to donate up to 5% of online sales to over 25 children’s hospitals worldwide, including the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, SickKids in Toronto, and the Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital. The program brings Santa’s warmth and magic to children who need it most during the Christmas season.Experience the MagicFamilies can start a FREE TRIAL and create their own personalized Santa experiences today at www.portablenorthpole.com or by downloading the FREE Portable North Pole app on iOS or Android.About UGroupMedia Inc.Founded in Montréal, Canada, UGroupMedia Inc. (UGM) is the parent company of Portable North Pole, dedicated to creating heartwarming digital experiences that make Christmas even more magical for families around the world. Available in multiple languages, PNP combines innovative technology with cinematic storytelling to deliver unforgettable, personalized moments with Santa Claus.

