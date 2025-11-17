On The Sea Charters Introduces Custom WorldCat Vessel Ahead of USVI’s Winter 2025 Peak Travel Season

The Gato Mundo, a custom-built WorldCat operated by On The Sea Charters, anchored off St. John, U.S. Virgin Islands during a private boat charter.

Caribbean travel trends signal continued demand for personalized private charter experiences

VIRGIN ISLANDS, U.S., November 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With travel to the Caribbean remaining strong and the Winter 2025 season approaching, On The Sea Charters has announced the introduction of Gato Mundo , a WorldCat power catamaran customized in collaboration with the manufacturer and marine fabricators to create an elevated passenger experience on the water.Recent data from the Caribbean Tourism Organization and the U.S. Virgin Islands Department of Tourism reflects steady growth in regional travel interest across 2023 and 2024, driven by traveler demand for outdoor recreation, warm-weather destinations, and private small-group excursions. The U.S. Virgin Islands continue to be a leading choice among visitors seeking flexible charter trips that can be tailored to snorkeling, sightseeing, island-hopping, and cultural exploration.Designed with these traveler preferences in mind, Gato Mundo features a custom-built raised seating and observation area on the upper deck, allowing guests to enjoy panoramic views while underway. This enhanced vantage point is uncommon among charter vessels in the region and supports a more spacious, open-air experience during cruising, snorkeling stops, and sunset outings.“There’s something special about seeing the islands from a little higher up, the water feels endless, the horizon feels closer, and the moment becomes something you remember long after you’re back on land,” said Captain Ryan Matthews, owner of On The Sea Charters. “Working with WorldCat to shape this vessel into our vision was a chance to create an experience that reflects why we love these islands. It’s not just transportation between beaches. It’s the journey, the breeze, and the freedom of being out there.”On The Sea Charters provides a range of private all-inclusive and customizable excursions, including:Island Hopping across St. John, St. Thomas, and Water IslandSnorkeling Tours to shallow reefs and marine habitatsSunset Cruises along coastal shorelinesFull-Day and Half-Day Charters tailored to guest preferencesDay Trips to the British Virgin Islands (passports required)Popular stops within the U.S. Virgin Islands include Maho Bay, Waterlemon Cay, Honeymoon Beach, Lovango Cay, and scenic coastal anchorages near St. Thomas. For guests seeking to explore the British Virgin Islands, charter routes may include Jost Van Dyke, Tortola, Virgin Gorda, and other well-known destinations. Pickup is available from either St. John or St. Thomas, allowing flexibility for travelers staying across the islands.With industry forecasts anticipating another active winter travel period in the Caribbean, demand for private, small-group, and customizable day charters is expected to remain strong throughout the 2025 season.Travelers can learn more or request charter availability at OnTheSeaCharters.com About On The Sea ChartersOn The Sea Charters is a private charter company based in St. John, U.S. Virgin Islands, offering customized boating experiences across the U.S. and British Virgin Islands. Operated by Captain Ryan Matthews, the company focuses on providing comfortable, safe, and memorable days on the water for travelers seeking both adventure and relaxation.

