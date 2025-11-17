The Revivalists to Headline Jam For Good Concert Benefiting Kids Battling Cancer

Pediatric Cancer Benefit Concert

BOULDER, CO, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jam For Good announced today that The Revivalists will headline a special benefit concert at the Boulder Theater on February 10, 2026. Net proceeds from the event will support the Children’s Hospital Colorado Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders, with a portion also benefiting the band’s Rev Causes fund.“Music has the power to bring people together and make a real difference,” said Bill Mell, Founder and CEO of Jam For Good. “We are thrilled to partner with The Revivalists and the Denver/Boulder community for this special concert to support kids and families battling cancer.”Founded on the belief that music can inspire change, Jam For Good partners with artists and the local community to create events that directly support children and families facing cancer. By turning live performances into meaningful fundraising opportunities, Jam For Good brings critical resources and hope to those who need it most.Known for their chart-topping hits and soulful performances, The Revivalists have long been champions of charitable efforts through their Rev Causes initiative, which supports a range of community and health causes. The Boulder Theater event marks the band’s first collaboration with Jam For Good and promises an unforgettable night of music and community spirit. Tickets for Jam For Good featuring The Revivalists go on sale November 21st at 10AM MST. Doors open at 7PM, and the show starts at 8PM.For information regarding VIP and Corporate Sponsorship opportunities for the event, please email info@jamforgood.org.About Jam For GoodJam For Good is a nonprofit organization supporting kids battling cancer, their families, and the medical community through the power of live music. Through benefit shows, charitable campaigns, and community partnerships, Jam For Good raises funds to support children and families affected by cancer, bringing people together through music with purpose. Learn more at jamforgood.org.About The RevivalistsEight-piece rock 'n' roll collective The Revivalists – David Shaw [lead vocals, guitar], Zack Feinberg [guitar], Andrew Campanelli [drums], George Gekas [bass], Ed Williams [pedal steel guitar], Rob Ingraham [saxophone], Michael Girardot [keyboard, trumpet], and PJ Howard [drums, percussion] – have made the journey from hole-in-the-wall gigs to sold-out shows at hallowed venues, multiplatinum success, more than 800 million streams, and major media praise. Renowned for their live prowess, soulful alt-rock anthems, distinct mix of classic American styles, and outward generosity through their philanthropic Rev Causes initiative, The Revivalists broke through with 2015’s Men Amongst Mountains, which featured the double-platinum smash single and Billboard Hot 100 hit “Wish I Knew You.”

