BTC Inc. & Bitcoin Magazine Finalize Landmark Partnership With Krown Network as Premier Sponsor of BITCOIN 2026

Krown and BTC Inc. unite for Bitcoin 2026 in Las Vegas, creating a showcase for breakthrough security, global adoption, and next-generation Bitcoin innovation.

If you want trust to return, then make sure your ROI meets your ROE—Rate of Innovation matched by Rate of Execution. That balance is how we rebuild DeFi and set the standard for the future.” — James Stephens - CEO of Krown Technologies Inc.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BTC Inc., Bitcoin Magazine, and Krown Network have officially finalized a major multi-year partnership naming Krown Network the Premiere Sponsor of BITCOIN 2026, taking place April 27–29, 2026, at The Venetian Las Vegas.

This agreement confirms Krown’s top-tier placement across branding, stage visibility, exhibition rights, and promotional integration for the entire three-day event. BTC Inc. grants Krown full use of co-branded conference assets and exclusive inclusion in premium programming, subject to the provided deadlines for speaker and logo submissions.

The partnership positions Krown Network at the forefront of the world’s most influential Bitcoin gathering, uniting global leaders in Bitcoin, blockchain infrastructure, institutional finance, mining, and advanced security engineering.

Qastle Wallet Takes Center Stage at Bitcoin 2026

As part of Krown’s Premiere Sponsorship, Qastle Wallet becomes the defining innovation of the conference.

Qastle Wallet will be featured prominently across anchor sessions, exhibitor materials, and live demonstrations—underscoring its importance as the first consumer-facing wallet built with:

- Integrated post-quantum cryptography (PQC)

- Quantum-grade entropy generation

- Quantum-secure signing flows and key generation

- Multi-chain support aligned with institutional-grade compliance

Conference-goers will be able to explore tailored Qastle Wallet experiences, including visual displays, technical briefings, and live interactive demonstrations.

A Partnership Designed to Strengthen Bitcoin’s Next Era

This partnership solidifies a shared commitment to advancing the long-term resilience of Bitcoin and decentralized systems. As quantum technologies emerge globally, Bitcoin 2026 offers the ideal stage to address the security requirements of the next decade.

Krown’s expanded presence will give attendees access to:

- Live demonstrations of quantum-secured wallet infrastructure via Qastle

- Panels and technical sessions featuring Krown and Bitcoin Magazine leadership

- True-entropy key generation demonstrations

- Co-branded institutional engagements throughout the Venetian Convention Complex

- Innovation zones featuring KrownDEX, Krown Explorer, KrownTrade, and more

These integrations are aligned with BTC Inc.’s sponsorship framework and conference production guidelines.

James Stephens, CEO of Krown Technologies

“Bitcoin lit the fire that changed the world, and BITCOIN 2026 is where the next chapter of innovation unfolds. Our partnership with BTC Inc. and Bitcoin Magazine is a strategic alignment of vision and responsibility. Qastle Wallet will stand front and center as we showcase what secure digital ownership must look like in a post-quantum world.”

Mark Mason, Executive Director & Media Head of BTC Inc. & Bitcoin Magazine

“Krown’s technology, especially through Qastle Wallet, represents a breakthrough in how we secure Bitcoin for the long term. Their quantum-secure approach is exactly the kind of innovation Bitcoin 2026 is designed to spotlight. As the industry faces new technological frontiers, Krown’s work is helping set the direction for the future of cryptocurrency security.”

A Global Platform for Breakthrough Innovation

BITCOIN 2026, hosted at The Venetian Las Vegas from April 27–29, 2026 (daily hours 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM), is expected to bring together:

- 40,000+ attendees

- 2,000+ institutions

- 500+ speakers and policymakers

- 300+ exhibitors

- Worldwide media coverage

As a Premier Sponsor, Krown Network will receive full-scale branding exposure, preferred exhibition space, executive speaking opportunities, media engagement, and additional visibility across Bitcoin Magazine and BTC Inc.’s global distribution network.

About Krown Technologies & The Krown Network

Krown Technologies is the creator of Krown Network—a natively quantum-secured blockchain ecosystem built with integrated post-quantum cryptography, true-entropy key generation, and a suite of more than 30 interconnected blockchain and fintech applications. The ecosystem includes Qastle Wallet, KrownDEX, Krown Explorer, KrownTrade, KrownPay, KrownCard, and more.

About BTC Inc. & Bitcoin Magazine

BTC Inc. is the parent company of Bitcoin Magazine—the world’s first and longest-running Bitcoin publication. BTC Inc. produces the global Bitcoin Conference series, shaping the future of decentralized innovation, financial sovereignty, and open-source technology worldwide.

