Eficens Welcomes Adam Taft as Sales & Partnership Director – U.S. Markets

SUWANEE, GA, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Eficens Systems , a global leader in cloud modernization and AI-driven solutions, is proud to announce the appointment of Adam Taft as Sales & Partnership Director for U.S. Markets.Adam joins Eficens with a proven track record of revolutionizing and modernizing service and technology businesses, helping organizations bridge the gap between traditional operations and future-ready innovation. Throughout his career, he’s led teams through transformative growth by leveraging advanced automation, AI, and scalable cloud architecture to remove friction and accelerate performance.In his new role, Adam will drive AI solutions and custom modernization for U.S. businesses while leading Eficens’ advanced-tier partnerships in the AWS ecosystem, helping organizations adopt generative AI agentic solutions, advanced security frameworks, and intelligent cloud applications. His background in both field-level operations and enterprise technology gives him a unique perspective on how to solve real-world business bottlenecks through AI and cloud innovation.“I’ve lived this kind of pain firsthand,” said Adam Taft. “I know what it’s like to run a business that’s slowed down by outdated systems and manual processes. That’s why I’m so excited to be on the forefront with Eficens and AWS—helping U.S. businesses evolve, save money, and unlock growth through modern AI solutions and cloud infrastructure.”Eficens continues to strengthen its U.S. presence by investing in leaders like Adam who are passionate about helping businesses embrace revolutionary technology and intelligent automation to achieve measurable impact. Alongside the leadership of Eficens CEO Sanjeev Kumar, Adam strengthens the company’s mission to deliver secure, scalable, AI-powered solutions across the U.S.About Eficens SystemsEficens Systems is a global IT solutions provider specializing in enterprise transformation, cloud solutions, and data-driven insights. With a proven track record of delivering innovative solutions, Eficens empowers organizations to achieve operational excellence and secure their digital infrastructures.

