Moola Yoga Rishikesh Launches Yoga Alliance–Certified 100, 200, 300-Hour Teacher Training in Rishikesh

UNITED KINGDOM, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Moola Yoga Rishikesh, a Yoga Alliance Registered School (RYS 100/200/300) in the heart of India’s yoga capital, is now offering comprehensive 100-hour, 200-hour, and 300-hour Yoga Teacher Training Courses (YTTCs). These Yoga TTC India programs combine traditional Ashtanga, Hatha, and Vinyasa practices with modern pedagogy to guide students on a transformative journey. Conducted in small groups at the school’s tranquil riverside campus near Laxman Jhula, the training immerses students in yoga’s foundational principles under the guidance of experienced instructors. Each instructor provides personal attention in theory, practice, and teaching methodology. Small class sizes and traditional wisdom help students develop the confidence to teach with clarity and creativity.All courses include accommodation and three wholesome vegetarian meals per day, reflecting the yogic values of balance and well-being. 100-Hour Yoga Course : Foundational Yoga Teacher TrainingMoola Yoga’s 11-day (10-night) 100-Hour YTTC is perfect for beginners or those unable to commit to a full 200-hour course. Based on the traditional Ashtanga system, the curriculum integrates Ashtanga Vinyasa, Hatha, and Vinyasa styles for a solid foundation. The program covers daily asana, pranayama, meditation, and philosophy. Graduates receive a Yoga Alliance USA 100-Hour certification applicable toward the 200-hour level or as additional credit for certified teachers.- 11-day intensive program (10 nights) in Rishikesh- Comprehensive beginner curriculum (Ashtanga Vinyasa, Hatha, Vinyasa, pranayama, meditation)- Yoga Alliance USA 100-Hour certification on completion- Early-bird discounts: up to €100 off for bookings 3+ months in advance- Upcoming courses include December 1–11, 2025, with limited seats for personal guidance. 200-Hour Yoga Teacher Training : Intensive Teacher TrainingThe 22-day (21-night) 200-Hour YTTC is Moola Yoga’s flagship program for aspiring teachers. Grounded in the Ashtanga lineage, it integrates Ashtanga Vinyasa, Hatha, and Vinyasa Krama in a balanced curriculum. Students learn pranayama, meditation, yoga philosophy, anatomy, alignment, adjustment, teaching methodology, and mantra. Graduates earn Yoga Alliance RYT-200 certification, recognized worldwide.22-day intensive program (21 nights) in Rishikesh- Deep curriculum (advanced asanas, anatomy, teaching practice, philosophy)- Yoga Alliance USA 200-Hour certification on completion- Early-bird discounts: up to €200 off when booking 90+ days aheadUpcoming sessions include December 2025 and multiple 2026 intakes. Tuition covers accommodation (double or private AC rooms), vegetarian meals, equipment, manual, and certification. With a low teacher-to-student ratio, every participant receives individual attention. 300-Hour Advanced YTTC : Deepening the PracticeFor RYT-200 graduates, the 28-day (27-night) 300-Hour Advanced YTTC offers advanced training in Ashtanga, pranayama, and philosophy. Students refine teaching techniques and study classical yoga texts for deeper insight into the science of body and mind.28-day immersive program (27 nights) in Rishikesh- Advanced curriculum (Ashtanga Intermediate Series, yoga philosophy, advanced pranayama)- Yoga Alliance USA 300-Hour certification for RYT-200 graduates- Includes personal Ayurvedic consultation and daily herbal tea- Early-bird discounts: up to €200 off when booking 90+ days aheadUpcoming courses include April and September 2026. Participants must hold a 200-hour certification from a Yoga Alliance–registered school. The immersive training encourages mindfulness and dedication, rewarding graduates with deeper self-awareness and advanced teaching skills.Traditional Philosophy and Tranquil SettingMoola Yoga honors yoga’s ancient roots while embracing holistic learning. Its name—Moola (“root”)—reflects a mission to build strong foundations for lifelong practice. Instructors emphasize self-discovery, discipline, and compassion, offering an education rooted in authenticity.Set in scenic Rishikesh on the banks of the Ganges, the peaceful ashram campus is surrounded by forested hills—an ideal environment for introspection and transformation. Small group sizes and an international student community make each experience personal and inspiring.Accommodations, Meals, and RegistrationAll courses include comfortable on-site rooms (private or shared), three vegetarian meals per day, and unlimited herbal tea. Yoga mats, props, and printed manuals are provided. Students can also join cultural excursions like the Ganga Aarti ceremony and evening meditation sessions.A €400 non-refundable deposit secures a reservation, with early-bird discounts available (up to €200 for 200h/300h, and €100 for 100h).To apply or learn more, visit the official website or email info@moolayogarishikesh.com. The Moola Yoga team is available on WhatsApp at +91 9632542185. Limited seats are available.

