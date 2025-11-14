Pet Care Market 2025 : Why You Should Invest In This Market ?

The global pet care market size is expected to reach $269,497.5 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2021 to 2030.

In 2020, the U.S. was the most prominent pet care market in North America, and is projected to reach $58,666.2 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, " Pet Care Market by Product Type (Brushes, Shower & Bath Accessories, Toothpaste, Grooming Wipes, Shampoos/Conditioners, Cat Litter, Pet Comb, Tick Repellent, Dry Food, Wet Food, Treats & Snacks, and Others), Animal Type (Dogs, Cats, Birds, and Others), and Distribution Channel (Supermarkets, E-Commerce, Specialized Pet Shops, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2021-2030". According to the report, the global pet care industry generated $138.2 billion in 2020, and is anticipated to generate $269.4 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 6.2% from 2021 to 2030.Prime determinants of growthSurge in urbanization and shift toward nuclear families in emerging economies along with rapid growth of the pet shops drive the growth of the global pet care market. However, stringent government norms on the production of pet food and high death rate of petshinder the market growth. On the other hand, growing popularity of pet cafes presents new opportunities in the coming years.𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6877 The dry food segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast periodBased on product type, the dry food segment held the highest market share in 2020, accounting for nearly one-third of the global pet care market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is because it offers sufficient nutrition to the pets and is good for dental and oral health. Moreover, the cat litter segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.9% from 2021 to 2030, owing to rise in adoption of cat as pets across the globe.The dogs segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast periodBased on animal type, the dogs segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, contributing to more than one-third of the global pet care market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is due to rise in trend of pet adoption among the millennials and generation Z, increase in urbanization population, shift towards nuclear families, adoption of pets by geriatric people, and surge in population of dogs. However, the birds segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 7.0% from 2021 to 2030, owing to rise in popularity of small companions.North America to maintain its dominance by 2030Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue 2020, accounting for more than one-third of the global pet care market, owing to rise in pet health awareness. Moreover, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period, owing to apartment-culture, trend of nuclear families, and need of companionship.𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐄𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6877 Leading Market PlayersBeaphar, B.V.Colgate Palmolive CompanyEBOS Group LimitedGeneral Mills, Inc.Heristo AGNestle SAPet AGPetEdgePetlife International Ltd.Schell &Kampeter, Inc.Thai Union Group PlcThe J.M. Smucker CompanyUnicharm CorporationVersele-Laga N.V.𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/d2781640622293f5753a4143619c9cc6 Similar Reports in Consumer Goods IndustryTourism event market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/tourism-event-market-A74644 Australia Adventure Tourism Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/australia-adventure-tourism-market-A12705 Domestic Tourism Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/domestic-tourism-market-A13033 Culinary Tourism Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/culinary-tourism-market-A06326

