Sustainable Pet Diets Gain Momentum: Global Studies Reveal Shifting Attitudes Among Dog and Cat Guardians

Plant-based and cultivated meat-based dog and cat diets have the potential to revolutionize the pet food industry, and to reduce negative effects on both the environment and farmed animals.” — Prof. Andrew Knight

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Two new international studies published in the journal Animals highlight a significant shift in how pet guardians view sustainable diets for their dogs and cats. Conducted by Jenny L. Mace, Alexander Bauer, Andrew Knight, and Billy Nicholles, the research offers compelling insight into the growing acceptance of alternative proteins in pet food.Study 1 – DogsThe first study , ‘Consumer Acceptance of Sustainable Dog Diets: A Survey of 2,639 Dog Guardians’, explored attitudes toward sustainable diets for dogs. The majority of participants (84%) currently fed their dogs conventional or raw meat-based diets, yet a notable 43% said they would consider switching to at least one sustainable alternative such as vegan, vegetarian, or cultivated-meat dog food.Among these alternatives, cultivated meat-based options were the most favoured (24%), followed by vegetarian (17%) and vegan (13%) diets. When asked which factors would be crucial for adoption, the top responses were nutritional soundness (85%) and good pet health outcomes (83%).Study 2 – CatsThe companion study , ‘Consumer Acceptance of Sustainable Cat Diets: A Survey of 1,380 Cat Guardians’, found that 89% of cat guardians feed conventional or raw meat-based diets. Even so, 51% expressed openness to at least one more sustainable option.As with dogs, cultivated-meat-based diets were most popular (33%), followed by vegan alternatives (18%). The leading decision factors mirrored the dog study—guardians prioritised pet health (83%) and nutritional soundness (80%) when evaluating new diets.Changing Consumer LandscapeAcross both studies, guardians who personally reduced or avoided meat were more likely to support sustainable pet diets, as were those with higher education levels. Conversely, older guardians and respondents from the UK tended to be less receptive than those in mainland Europe, North America, or Oceania—though not all differences were statistically significant.Lead author Professor Andrew Knight emphasised the broader implications: “According to recent research, our dogs and cats together eat a significant proportion of all animals raised for food. Plant-based and cultivated meat-based dog and cat diets have the potential to revolutionize the pet food industry, and to reduce negative effects on both the environment and farmed animals.”Co-author Billy Nicholles added: “These findings are of value to the rapidly growing pet food alternatives industry, enabling pet food companies to accelerate their growth and acquire new customers through evidence-based, targeted outreach.”Implications for the IndustryThe research suggests that the future of pet food innovation lies in trust and transparency. Pet guardians want assurance of nutritional quality and good pet health outcomes before embracing alternatives. For manufacturers, this means combining careful nutritional formulation with clear labelling and information about health outcomes and nutritional content.For veterinarians and animal-welfare organisations, the studies highlight the importance of evidence-based communication. Many guardians are open to sustainable diets but require reliable information on health and nutrition to make confident decisions.As awareness grows of the environmental footprint of conventional pet foods, these studies show that change is already underway—and that informed collaboration among scientists, veterinarians, and the pet food industry could help reshape how we feed our closest companions.

