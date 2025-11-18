Etherio Association Management Earns AMCI Accreditation, Confirming Commitment to Excellence in Association Management

It confirms the trust our clients place in us and reflects the responsibility we carry in supporting the industries, professions, and people who rely on strong associations to grow and thrive.” — John Flatley, Managing Director at Etherio

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Etherio, a trusted partner to associations nationwide, has earned accreditation following an independent review of its operations, governance, and service standards. This recognition places Etherio among a select group of association management companies nationwide that meet the profession’s highest benchmarks.Accreditation from the AMC Institute represents more than an achievement—it’s a mark of trust and credibility. It signals to current and prospective clients that Etherio delivers services at an elevated standard, backed by documented best practices and verified by independent evaluators.“This accreditation isn’t a change—it’s a confirmation,” said John Flatley, Managing Director at Etherio. “It confirms the trust our clients place in us and reflects the responsibility we carry in supporting the industries, professions, and people who rely on strong associations to grow and thrive.”Earning this distinction reinforces Etherio’s ability to support complex governance, provide strong financial oversight, and deliver on the mission-driven work that defines association leadership. According to the AMC Institute, the accreditation process is based on a standard developed under guidelines from the American National Standards Institute (ANSI). It includes an independent audit of documented policies and procedures.“We’re proud of this recognition not for what it says about us—but for what it allows us to deliver with even greater clarity and confidence,” said Eric Altschul, CEO of Etherio. “Our clients represent the future of their fields. They deserve partners who show up with structure, accountability, and an unwavering commitment to excellence.”Among 500-plus Association Management Companies (AMC) worldwide, just 80 have achieved AMC Institute Accreditation, demonstrating the commitment and the ability to deliver the highest level of professional management services to associations and not-for-profit clients. For organizations considering new partners or reaffirming existing relationships, accreditation offers a clear signal of quality, reliability, and readiness to serve.“We applaud Etherio on this significant achievement,” AMC Institute Chair Nick Ruffin said. “AMC Institute accreditation requires that association management firms demonstrate adherence to operational and ethical best practices, as outlined in the AMC Institute Standard. Accreditation distinguishes Etherio’s ongoing commitment to leadership in association management.”About EtherioEtherio is a premier provider of association management, strategic meeting management, and site selection services, delivering high-impact solutions across the industry. From expertly managing governance, membership, and events for associations to delivering innovative meeting solutions, Etherio supports clients in achieving measurable results, engaging teams, and fostering lasting connections. For more information, visit etherio.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.