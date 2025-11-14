EB-3 Visa Bulletin 2025: Key Dates, Wait Times & What Applicants Need to Know

EB-3 Visa Bulletin 2025

EB3.Work analyzes the November 2025 Visa Bulletin, explaining how priority dates, retrogression & filing windows impact EB-3 green card applicants.

NY, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The EB-3 employment-based green card remains one of the most important legal immigration paths for skilled, professional, and unskilled workers sponsored by U.S. employers.In its latest update, EB3.Work analyzes the November 2025 Visa Bulletin released by the U.S. Department of State, providing clarity for candidates and employers navigating an increasingly complex system.What Is the EB-3 Visa Bulletin and Why It MattersThe Visa Bulletin, issued monthly by the U.S. Department of State ( travel.state.gov ), is the official resource for tracking immigrant-visa availability. As detailed in EB3.Work’s glossary guide “ Visa Bulletin: Tracking Immigrant Visa Availability ”, the bulletin helps applicants:• Identify their visa category (e.g., EB-3) and country of chargeability.• Locate their priority date - the day the Department of Labor received the PERM application or USCIS received Form I-140.• Compare that date with the monthly cut-off dates to determine when they may legally file or finalize their green-card application.The bulletin is divided into two critical charts: Chart A - Final Action Dates (when visas may be issued) and Chart B - Dates for Filing (when applications may be submitted). This structure enables applicants and employers to track when an immigrant-visa number becomes available and prepare documentation in advance.Current EB-3 Visa Status (November 2025)According to EB3.Work’s latest report:• For most countries worldwide, the EB-3 “Skilled Workers and Professionals” category remains retrogressed by about 24 months• Under EB-3 Other Workers, the Dates for Filing chart lists a cut-off of December 1, 2021.• India remains backlogged to October 1, 2012, and China stands at September 1, 2019, reflecting sustained demand and strict per-country quotas.This variation underscores how critical the Visa Bulletin is for workforce-planning and applicant timelines.Average Processing TimesAs of November 2025 ( EB3.Work data ):• PERM Labor Certification: ≈ 16 months for mid-2024 filings.• I-140 Petition (USCIS): ≈ 13.5 months for 80 % of cases processed at the Vermont Service Center.• Adjustment of Status (I-485): Once current, green-card issuance for families averages 3–4 months.Timelines differ by service center, country of birth, and whether the case is filed within the U.S. or through a consulate.Why Retrogression OccursRetrogression - when cut-off dates move backward - happens when visa demand exceeds the annual supply. Roughly 140,000 employment-based green cards are available each fiscal year, with no more than 7 % per country. The EB-3 “Other Workers” subcategory is limited to around 10,000 visas annually (including dependents). Once those numbers are reached, the Department of State retrogresses dates until the new fiscal cycle opens.How to Use the Visa Bulletin EffectivelyFrom EB3.Work’s Visa Bulletin Glossary Guide ( https://eb3.work/glossary/visa-bulletin-tracking-immigrant-visa-availability/ ):1. Determine your visa category (EB-3) and your country of chargeability (usually country of birth).2. Find your priority date.3. Compare your date to the current Visa Bulletin. If your date is earlier than the cut-off, you may file; if not, continue monitoring future updates.4. Prepare early - cut-off dates may advance, stall, or retrogress based on global demand and annual caps.This method keeps applicants aligned with U.S. immigration policy movements and ready to act as soon as their window opens.Practical Steps for Applicants and Employers• Check priority dates monthly on travel.state.gov ( https://travel.state.gov/content/travel/en/legal/visa-law0/visa-bulletin.html ).• Prepare documents ahead of time so no opportunity is missed when dates become current.• Track legislation such as the Dignity Act of 2025 (H.R. 4393), which proposes to count families as a single visa unit - potentially speeding EB-3 progress.• Engage qualified immigration partners to avoid delays, requests for evidence, or denials.Common Questions About EB-3 Visas• What is the average wait time?3–5 years for most countries; 10+ years for India.• Will EB-3 move forward in 2025?Moderate advancement is expected globally; India and China may remain retrogressed through mid-2026.• Can EB-3 be rejected?Yes - for employer ineligibility or documentation errors.• Can I work while waiting?Yes, if you hold a valid status such as H-1B.• Can my family join me?Yes, spouses and unmarried children under 21 are eligible as derivatives.• How is EB-3 different from H-1B?H-1B is temporary; EB-3 leads to permanent residency and a green card for the entire family.These clarifications from https://eb3.work/ help users understand not just the dates, but the broader strategy behind employment-based immigration.The 2026 OutlookWhile the November 2025 Bulletin shows overall stability, indicators suggest a gradual recovery ahead:• The U.S. labor market remains tight, sustaining demand for foreign talent.• National Visa Center backlogs are easing as digital case management expands.• If reform bills advance, family counting changes could accelerate EB-3 priority-date movement in 2026.“The Visa Bulletin is more than a chart of dates - it’s a forecast for America’s future workforce,” said John Dorer, CEO of EB3.Work. “Understanding it early gives applicants and employers a strategic advantage in planning their immigration journey.”About EB3.WorkEB3.Work is a specialized platform connecting U.S. employers and international candidates under the EB-3 visa program. EB3.Work is a specialized platform connecting U.S. employers and international candidates under the EB-3 visa program. The company simplifies each phase of the green-card process - from PERM certification and I-140 petition filing to consular processing and family support. With a mission to make employment-based immigration transparent and efficient, EB3.Work publishes monthly bulletin updates, legislative news, and verified job opportunities at https://eb3.work

