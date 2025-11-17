AVI Media Shines at the Stevie Awards — Gold & Silver Wins for Resilience and Leadership

AVI Media

Toronto, ON – AVI Media, a woman-led HR and recruitment marketing leader, has secured two 2025 Stevie® Awards for Women in Business:

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gold – Most Resilient Woman-Run BusinessSilver – Best Woman-Run Business Under 10 People (awarded when team was <10; now 13 and growing)As a Premier Indeed Agency Partner with more than 150 active client accounts, AVI Media continues to build on its legacy of innovation — expanding its services beyond recruitment marketing into Programmatic Advertising. The agency now collaborates with clients across healthcare, technology, manufacturing, construction, logistics, and other growth industries, delivering intelligent campaigns that blend creativity with measurable impact.“Resilience isn’t a buzzword — it’s our DNA,” said Louisa Chiaramonte, Founder & CEO of AVI Media. “These awards validate our lean, high-impact model and fuel our mission to amplify purpose-driven brands through bold storytelling and strategic design.”In addition to its award-winning media capabilities, AVI Media provides comprehensive Employer Branding, Design, and Strategic Communication solutions that attract top talent, strengthen brand culture, and drive long-term success.Expanding PR Impact with Mission-Driven PartnersAVI Media continues to strengthen its influence in public relations by partnering with organizations and individuals who are driving meaningful change. From crisis management for high-profile clients like Jasmine Hartin (featured on Piers Morgan, The Behavior Panel, The Times, Daily Mail, Toronto Sun, Discovery) to strategic PR campaigns for The Table Soup Kitchen Foundation and Feed it Forward with Chef Jagger Gordon, AVI Media delivers communications that resonate and inspire.“Our goal is to turn recognition into real-world impact,” said Louisa Chiaramonte, Founder & CEO of AVI Media. “Whether navigating sensitive media situations or amplifying the voices of mission-driven organizations, we ensure every story we tell strengthens purpose and drives action.”About AVI MediaWoman-owned | Ontario-based | 13-person team | Specializing in Recruitment Marketing, Programmatic Advertising(retail/B2C/healthcare/tech/manufacturing/construction/logistics) Employer Branding, Recruitment, Public Relations, and Corporate CommunicationMedia Contact:Louisa ChiaramonteFounder & CEOlouisa@avimedia.ca | 647-271-3449avimedia.ca | LinkedIn

