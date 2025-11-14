Sodium-Ion Battery Market Size to Surpass USD 55.26 Billion by 2032; Rising at 14 % CAGR | Coherent Market Insights

Sodium-Ion Battery Market Report

Sodium-Ion Battery Market is estimated at US$ 22.07 Bn in 2025 and expected reach US$ 55.26 Bn by 2032, growing at CAGR of 14.0% from 2025 to 2032

BURLINGAME, CA, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Sodium-Ion Battery Market is estimated to be valued at US$ 22.07 Bn in 2025 and is expected to reach US$ 55.26 Bn by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.0% from 2025 to 2032. The global sodium-ion battery market is set to expand significantly, fueled by growing demand for affordable and eco-friendly energy storage. Sodium-ion batteries are emerging as a viable alternative to lithium-ion systems thanks to sodium’s abundance and lower production costs.Request a sample report (Use Corporate eMail ID to Get Higher Priority) at: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/5353 Global Sodium-Ion Battery Market Key TakeawaysAccording to Coherent Market Insights (CMI), the global sodium ion battery market size is projected to expand more than 2.5X, increasing from USD 22.07 billion in 2025 to USD 55.26 billion by 2032.Global sodium-ion battery demand is expected to rise at a CAGR of 14% between 2025 and 2032.Sodium-sulphur battery is anticipated to remain the top-selling type, accounting for 65. 2% of the market share in 2025.By application, stationery energy storage segment is slated to account for 71. 7% of the global sodium-ion battery market share in 2025.Consumer electronic devices remain leading end users of sodium-ion batteries, with the target segment expected to account for 28.8% of the revenue share in 2025.North America, with an estimated share of 40.2% in 2025, is expected to maintain its market dominance.Asia Pacific is poised to emerge as the fastest growing sodium-ion battery market during the forecast period.Cost Effectiveness and Material Abundance Fueling Market GrowthCoherent Market Insights’ new sodium-ion battery market analysis outlines major factors driving the industry’s growth. Abundance and lower cost of raw materials are among the most prominent growth drivers.Sodium-ion batteries are generally more cost-effective than alternative storage technologies like lithium batteries. This is because sodium is far more plentiful than lithium in the Earth’s crust. Rising adoption of these affordable batteries across various sectors due to their cost-effectiveness is expected to boost market growth.Because SIBs can leverage more abundant and cheaper cathode/anode materials, the cost of manufacturing is potentially lower than for traditional lithium-ion batteries. This cost advantage makes sodium-ion technology especially appealing for large-scale energy-storage applications.Request for Customization : https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-customization/5353 Lower Energy Density and Lithium-Ion Battery Dominance Restraining Market GrowthThe global sodium ion battery market outlook remains positive, owing to rising adoption in consumer electronics, automotive, defence, and industrial applications. However, lower energy density and competition from lithium-ion technology might limit market growth during the forthcoming period.Sodium ions are larger than lithium ions. This is making it more challenging to achieve high energy density in sodium-ion cells. As a result, they are currently less suitable for weight- or size-sensitive applications such as long-range electric vehicles and premium portable electronics.In addition, lithium-ion batteries are already deeply entrenched across electronics, EVs, grid storage. This constant usage could reduce overall sodium battery market demand during the forthcoming period, though they remain attractive for applications where cost, material abundance, and safety are prioritized.Surging Demand for Sustainable Energy Storage Solutions Creating Growth AvenuesThere is a rising demand for grid-scale storage solutions to manage intermittency and stabilize power grids due to expanding renewable energy sector. This trend is expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for sodium-ion battery manufacturers during the forthcoming period.Sodium-ion batteries can complement lithium-ion batteries in applications where cost is critical. Their rising adoption as a sustainable and cost-effective energy storage solution could open new revenue streams for manufacturers.Emerging Sodium Ion Battery Market TrendsRising popularity of electric vehicles could unlock new revenue streams for manufacturers of sodium-ion batteries in the coming years. Although lithium‑ion batteries remain dominant, sodium‑ion batteries are now entering EV applications. For example, recently, the world’s first A00‑class EV equipped with Farasis Energy’s sodium‑ion cells rolled off the production line in China.Supportive government initiatives and policies are expected to boost growth of the sodium-ion battery market. Governments in China, India, Europe, and others are promoting alternative battery technologies. Incentives for energy storage and EVs indirectly support SIB development.Advancements in sodium-ion battery technology could support market expansion. Research is ongoing in improving energy density, cycle life, and efficiency of sodium-ion batteries.Competitor InsightsKey companies in the sodium-ion battery market report include:Aquion EnergyNEI CorporationFaradion LimitedHiNa Battery TechnologyZhejiang Lvming EnergyQintang New EnergyLiaoning HongchengPanasonic CorporationNGKNrgtek Inc.AGM Batteries Ltd.Aquion EnergyTiamat EnergyNEC Energy SolutionsCubergNilarEnergyNestAmbriKey DevelopmentsIn April 2025, CATL introduced three innovative EV battery products at its Super Tech Day. The new solutions include Naxtra, the world’s first mass produced sodium-ion battery, the Freevoy Dual-Power Battery, and the second-generation Shenxing Superfast Charging Battery.In April 2025, NEI launched new Sodium Ferric Pyrophosphate electrode sheets for sodium-ion battery applications. These electrode sheets are part of NEI’s “NANOMYTE” line of ready‑to‑use cathode and anode sheets tailored for sodium‑ion batteries.In June 2024, NGK and BASF jointly launched an advanced type of sodium-sulfur batteries called NAS Model L24. These new NAS batteries feature a significantly reduced degradation rate of less than 1% per year.Buy The Latest Version Of the Reports with an Impressive Discount (Up to 25% Off ) at: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/5353 Author of this Marketing PR:Alice Mutum is a seasoned senior content editor at Coherent Market Insights, leveraging extensive expertise gained from her previous role as a content writer. With seven years in content development, Alice masterfully employs SEO best practices and cutting-edge digital marketing strategies to craft high-ranking, impactful content. 