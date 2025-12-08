Blood Bags Market Projections 2025-2032: Key Trends, Opportunities, and Growth Factors in New Report | Terumo Corp

Blood Bags Market Share

Blood Bags Market is estimated to valued USD 374.2 Mn in 2025 and expected reach USD 628.9 Mn by 2032, growing CAGR of 7.7% from 2025 to 2032

BURLINGAME, CA, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Blood Bags Market : A thorough analysis of statistics about the current as well as emerging trends offers clarity regarding the Blood Bags Market dynamics. The report includes Porter's Five Forces to analyze the prominence of various features such as the understanding of both the suppliers and customers, risks posed by various agents, the strength of competition, and promising emerging businesspersons to understand a valuable resource. Also, the report spans the Blood Bags research data of various companies, benefits, gross margin, strategic decisions of the worldwide market, and more through tables, charts, and infographics.The Blood Bags Market report highlights an all-inclusive assessment of the revenue generated by the various segments across different regions for the forecast period, 2025 to 2032. To leverage business owners, and gain a thorough understanding of the current momentum, the Blood Bags Market research taps hard-to-find data on aspects including but not limited to demand and supply, distribution channel, and technology upgrades. Principally, the determination of strict government policies and regulations and government initiatives building the growth of the Blood Bags market offers knowledge of what is in store for business owners in the upcoming years.A sample report can be viewed by visiting (Use Corporate eMail ID to Get Higher Priority) at: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/8783 Global Blood Bags Market Key TakeawaysAccording to Coherent Market Insights (CMI), the global blood bags market size is estimated to reach USD 374.2 Mn in 2025 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period, totaling USD 628.9 Mn by 2032.Demand remains especially high for single blood bags, with the target segment accounting for a revenue share of 33.5% in 2025.Collection blood bags segment is slated to capture 68.9% of the global blood bags market share in 2025.Hospitals are likely to remain leading end users of blood bags, accounting for a market share of 36.9% in 2025.North America, with an estimated share of 40.3% in 2025, is expected to remain at the epicentre of blood bags market growth, owing to rising demand for transfusion medicine products and availability of advanced blood collection systems.Asia Pacific is poised to become a key market for blood bag manufacturers, capturing a global market share of 25.3% by 2025. This is mostly due to expanding disposable blood bags industry, growing need for blood donation bags, and supportive government initiatives.Rising Demand for Blood Transfusions Propelling Market GrowthCoherent Market Insights’ latest blood bags market analysis outlines major factors driving industry growth. These include growing demand for blood transfusions, rising number of surgeries performed globally, increasing blood donation and blood collection campaigns, rising interest in blood component therapies, including plasma-based treatments, and continuous innovations in blood storage and transfusion bags.The volume of surgical procedures, including cardiac surgeries, cancer treatments, organ transplants, emergency surgeries, and orthopaedic operations, is rising globally. Many of these procedures require blood transfusions, leading to higher demand for blood bags. Trauma cases from accidents and emergencies also drive demand for immediate blood transfusion support, pushing blood bag usage higher worldwide.The number of people suffering from chronic diseases like cancer, haemophilia, anaemia, and other blood-related disorders is increasing. These conditions often need blood transfusions or regular use of blood components. Because of this, the demand for blood bags is steadily growing and is expected to keep rising in the coming years.➤ Blood Bags Market Key Players• Terumo Corporation• Fresenius SE & Co KGaA• Haemonetics Corporation• Macopharma• B Braun SE• Biofil Healthcare• Neomedic International• SURU International• JMS Co Ltd• Kawasumi Laboratories• HLL Lifecare Limited• Grifols SA• Improve Medical• Lmb Technologie GmbH• Qingdao Sinoland International Trade➤ Blood Bags Market Segments• By Product Type: Single Blood Bag, Double Blood Bag, Triple Blood Bag, Quadruple Blood Bag, and Penta Blood Bag• By Application: Collection Blood Bags and Transfer Blood Bags• By End User: Hospitals, Blood Banks, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Clinics, and Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs)• By Material: PVC (DEHP), PVC (DEHP-Free), PET, and Other Polymers• By Volume Capacity: 100 ml, 150 ml, 250 ml, 300 ml, 350 ml, 400 ml, and 450 mlBuy The Latest Version Of the Reports with an Impressive Discount (Up to 40% Off ) at: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/8783 Strict Regulations and Limited Healthcare Infrastructure Limiting Market GrowthThe global blood bags market outlook shows positive growth potential owing to rising demand for blood transfusions and growing need for safe blood bag systems. However, strict regulatory and quality compliance requirements continue to act as a major barrier for blood bag manufacturers. Blood bags must meet rigorous standards related to sterilization, material safety, labeling, and contamination control, which significantly increase production costs and delay product approvals, especially for smaller players.Moreover, limited healthcare infrastructure and weak cold-chain systems in many low- and middle-income regions further restrict blood collection bags market expansion. Inadequate blood storage facilities, lack of trained staff, and unreliable transport conditions make safe blood collection and handling difficult, even when blood bags are available. These challenges reduce accessibility and adoption, ultimately dampening overall blood bags market growth.Rise in Blood Donation and Blood Collection Campaigns Creating Growth OpportunitiesGrowing public awareness, voluntary blood donation drives, and increasing number of organizations and NGOs promoting blood donation are raising the volume of collected blood. This, in turn, is fueling demand for various types of blood bags used for blood collecting, storing, transporting, and transfusing blood units.Many initiatives and programs continue to highlight the importance of voluntary non-remunerated blood donors (VNRD) and the protection of donors, leading to higher blood donation. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), around 118.4 million blood donations are collected worldwide each year. This rising donation activity is expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for manufacturers of blood bags during the forecast period.Emerging Blood Bags Market TrendsRising demand for blood bags in hospitals and blood banks is boosting market growth. There is rapid expansion of hospitals, surgical centers, and blood banks, especially across emerging nations like India and China. This increases the need for reliable blood storage and transfusion supplies, boosting blood bag sales.Growing demand for component therapy and efficient blood utilization is putting multi-compartment blood bags into the limelight. There is a growing preference for component therapy worldwide. This, in turn, fuels demand for advanced solutions like double blood bags, triple blood bag, quadruple blood bags, and penta blood bags.Improvements in blood bag design and materials are increasing overall safety and shelf-life. Companies are introducing novel solutions like multi-chamber blood bags to meet rising needs and demands of end users. They use biocompatible and eco-friendly materials to reduce contamination risks and improve the shelf life and quality of stored blood. For example, novel solutions like PVC blood bags and CPDA blood bags are being introduced for blood collection and storage.Regional Outlook:The following section of the report offers valuable insights into different regions and the key players operating within each of them. To assess the growth of a specific region or country, economic, social, environmental, technological, and political factors have been carefully considered. The section also provides readers with revenue and sales data for each region and country, gathered through comprehensive research. The Report covers:
✅ Analyze market players — examine company profiles, products, capacity, sales, revenue, pricing, gross margins, and vendor challenges.
✅ Assess global and regional outlook — evaluate current market conditions and growth forecasts by region, country, type, and application.
✅ Highlight key trends — focus on rising competition and ongoing innovation.
✅ Identify drivers and opportunities — emphasize growing demand and emerging technologies.
✅ Apply Porter's Five Forces — evaluate competitive pressure from new entrants, supplier/buyer power, substitutes, and industry rivalry.

Why Choose Blood Bags Market Report?
☛ Unbiased conclusions and market insights
☛ 24×7 customer service available to address client queries
☛ Highly efficient and experienced team of analysts striving to create top-quality reports
☛ Our reports have facilitated the growth of over 500 companies
☛ The systematic and methodical market research process

Key Questions Addressed in the Blood Bags Market Report:
➼ What is the forecasted size, share, & CAGR of the Market in the forecast period?
➼ What are the key trends projected to affect the Market during 2025-2032?
➼ What is the estimated demand for different types of products/services in the Market?
➼ What would be the impact of strategic developments on the Market in the mid to long term?
➼ Who are the key stakeholders and players participating in the Market?
➼ What are the different segments & sub-segments considered in the Market research study? With seven years in content development, Alice masterfully employs SEO best practices and cutting-edge digital marketing strategies to craft high-ranking, impactful content. As an writer, she meticulously ensures flawless grammar and punctuation, precise data accuracy, and perfect alignment with audience needs in every research report. Alice's dedication to excellence and her strategic approach to content make her an invaluable asset in the world of market insightsAbout CMI:Coherent Market Insights leads into data and analytics, audience measurement, consumer behaviors, and market trend analysis. From shorter dispatch to in-depth insights, CMI has exceled in offering research, analytics, and consumer-focused shifts for nearly a decade. With cutting-edge syndicated tools and custom-made research services, we empower businesses to move in the direction of growth. We are multifunctional in our work scope and have 450+ seasoned consultants, analysts, and researchers across 26+ industries spread out in 32+ countries.

