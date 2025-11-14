International Endeavors Corporation Reports Q3 2025 Results

International Endeavors Corporation (OTCMKTS:IDVV)

HONG KONG, November 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- International Endeavors Corporation (OTC: IDVV) (the “Company”) today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025, highlighting continued progress in its design-build initiatives and a solid foundation for ongoing development.Q3 2025 Financial Highlights• Revenue for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 totalled $1.15 million, representing a 182% increase year-over-year, driven by solid performance and revenue recognition from the Company’s design-build activities in Hong Kong.• Working capital improved to $382,670 as of September 30, 2025, compared to $126,004 at year-end 2024, reflecting stronger liquidity and operational execution.Management Commentary:“Our Q3 results reflect steady progress in executing our design-build initiatives,” said William Fu, Chief Executive Officer. “These results demonstrate the effectiveness of our solutions and the capability of our team to deliver high-quality modular and smart-living infrastructure. We are building a strong foundation to support long-term growth, integrating sustainability, efficiency and innovation across all aspects of our operations.”He added, “Looking ahead, we are actively pursuing project opportunities with strong potential and attractive margin profiles. Building a well-balanced and sustainable pipeline remains central to our strategy for long-term value creation.”Alex Au-Yeung, Chief Financial Officer, commented: “We continue to strengthen our financial position and enhance operational efficiency. By managing resources prudently and maintaining disciplined execution, we are positioning the Company to capitalize on growth opportunities while steadily expanding our market presence.”Strategic Growth and FocusIDVV continues to enhance its capabilities in modular construction and smart-living solutions across Hong Kong and the Asia-Pacific region. The Company evaluates potential projects carefully, prioritizing those that align with long-term strategic objectives and where it can deliver operational and strategic value, while maintaining a measured and disciplined approach to growth.Anthony Tam, Chairman of the Board, stated:“With over 35 years of experience in the construction industry, I bring extensive expertise in project delivery, risk management, and value creation in the built environments. As we reposition the Company through our rebranding to ModuLink Inc., my global network will play a key role in identifying and securing new project opportunities across important international markets. We are committed to expanding our presence in modular and smart infrastructure by leveraging our combined expertise, strategic partnerships and technology-driven approach.”About IDVVInternational Endeavors Corporation and its subsidiaries focus on developing sustainable and intelligent living environments through the integration of advanced technologies. The Company specializes in Modular Integrated Construction (MiC), Air-to-Water (A2W) technology, and IoT-based property management systems, enabling scalable, self-sustaining, and eco-friendly developments worldwide.Through its ModuLink brand, IDVV advances its mission to build communities that “Live Smart, Live Green,” supported by energy-efficient air-to-water systems that promote healthier and more resilient living environments.For more information, please visit www.modulinktech.com Forward-Looking Statements Safe HarborThis press release contains forward-looking statements which are included within the meaning of Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, which are often indicated by terms such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "goal," "intend," "look forward to," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would" and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company’s business strategy, future operations, expansion plans, product initiatives, partnerships, and objectives as well as future business activities, financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, competitive position, growth opportunities, and management’s plans and objectives for future operations. These forward-looking statements are not promises or guarantees and involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Existing and prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof.Information on the Company’s website at www.modulinktech.com does not constitute a part of this release.Contact:International Endeavors CorporationPhone: 888-493-8028Email: IR@MODULINKTECH.COMSOURCE: International Endeavors Corporation

