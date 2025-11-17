Smart Ring Hormone Tracker Market to Reach US $2.77 Billion by 2029 | The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company Secures Position as Premier Market Research Firm in 2023, Recognized by Business Management Review.

The Business Research Company's Smart Ring Hormone Tracker Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Smart Ring Hormone Tracker Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

In recent times, the smart ring hormone trackers market size has witnessed rapid expansion. The market, which is projected to surge from $1.13 billion in 2024 to $1.36 billion in 2025, has a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.9%. Several factors have fueled this growth during the historic period, including enhanced awareness about women's health, a rise in the demand for health wearable devices, a growing preference for fertility tracking solutions, development of digital health platforms, and an increasing occurrence rate of hormonal disorders.

The market size of the smart ring hormone tracker is predicted to witness rapid expansion in the coming years, reaching $2.78 billion in 2029, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.6%. The expected growth can be credited to an increasing need for immediate hormone tracking, heightened usage of AI-empowered health wearable devices, a rising preference for discreet and continuous tracking tools, flourishing telemedicine integration, and an augmented focus on preventive healthcare from consumers. During the forecast period, advancements in biosensor technology, innovations in detecting hormones through sweat and saliva, implementation of AI and machine learning techniques, research, and development in non-invasive hormone evaluations, and miniaturization of sensor elements are the key trends to look out for.

Download a free sample of the smart ring hormone tracker market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=29207&type=smp

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Smart Ring Hormone Tracker Market?

An escalation in hormonal disorders can be seen as a key catalyst propelling the expansion of the smart ring hormone tracker market. These disorders, which are the result of an overproduction or underproduction of hormones, trigger significant imbalances with an negative impact on growth, metabolism, reproduction, and overall well-being. Lifestyle modifications such as poor nutrition, stress, and lethargy can lead to a disruption in hormone balance and raise the likelihood of associated disorders. Smart ring hormone trackers play a crucial role in managing these disorders by offering a persistent monitoring of hormone composition and physical signs. This in turn aids in the early identification of imbalances and the formulation of personalized health strategies. For instance, the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare reported in December 2023 that endometriosis represented 8,213 Years Lived with Disability (YLD) in Australia that year, translating to 0.61 YLD per 1,000 females. Females aged between 30-34 bore the brunt of the disease, with a rate of 1.71 YLD per 1,000 females. This expanding prevalence of hormonal disorders solidifies the growth trajectory of smart ring hormone tracker market.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Smart Ring Hormone Tracker Market?

Major players in the Smart Ring Hormone Tracker Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Samsung Electronics Co.

• Nova Smart Ring

• Oura Health Oy

• Amazfit

• Gabit

• Happy Health

• Ultrahuman

• Tokenize Inc.

• Motiv Inc.

• Circular

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Smart Ring Hormone Tracker Sector?

Leading firms in the smart ring hormone tracker market are prioritizing tech advancement, including intelligent sensing platforms, to cater to individual physiology, give constant and highly accurate biometric data, and offer customized insights regarding hormonal and reproductive well-being. The term smart sensing platform relates to a system of adaptable, academic-standard sensors used with algorithms that consistently enhance signal detection, offering precise personalized health and hormonal data. For instance, Oura Health, a well-known company from Finland excelling in wearable health tech, launched the Oura Ring 4 in October 2024. This progressive smart ring includes the Smart Sensing platform with adaptable sensors that constantly measure body temperature, cardiac rate, blood oxygen concentration, and sleep. Its featherweight titanium design assures comfort around the clock without compromising precision. For female health, it provides cycle analyses, fertility window, and pregnancy insights, tracing period phases, ovulation, and fertile days. By assessing basal body temperature and physiological indicators, it aids in spotting hormonal disparities and ovulation inconsistencies, thereby assisting individualized reproductive health and wellness.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Smart Ring Hormone Tracker Market Growth

The smart ring hormone trackermarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Fertility Tracking Rings, Menstrual Cycle Tracking Rings, Menopause Monitoring Rings, Other Product Types

2) By Sensor Type: Temperature Sensors, Hormone Level Sensors, Heart Rate Sensors, Other Sensor Types

3) By Application: Women's Health, Sports And Fitness, Chronic Disease Management, Other Applications

4) By End-User: Individuals, Clinics, Hospitals, Other End-Users

5) By Distribution Channel: Online Stores, Pharmacies, Specialty Stores, Other Distribution Channels

Subsegments:

1) By Fertility Tracking Rings: Ovulation Prediction Rings, Conception Support Rings, Pregnancy Monitoring Rings

2) By Menstrual Cycle Tracking Rings: Period Prediction Rings, Cycle Symptom Tracking Rings, Hormonal Fluctuation Monitoring Rings

3) By Menopause Monitoring Rings: Hot Flash Detection Rings, Sleep Disruption Monitoring Rings, Hormone Imbalance Tracking Rings

4) By Other Product Types: Stress Hormone Monitoring Rings, Thyroid Function Tracking Rings, Cortisol Level Monitoring Rings

View the full smart ring hormone tracker market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/smart-ring-hormone-tracker-global-market-report

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Smart Ring Hormone Tracker Market By 2025?

In 2024, North America led the smart ring hormone tracker global market and is expected to continue having significant growth in 2025. The market report consists of areas including Asia-Pacific, which is anticipated to be the most rapidly expanding region in the foreseeable future. Other regions covered in the study include Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Smart Ring Hormone Tracker Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Fitness Tracker Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/fitness-tracker-global-market-report

Patient Monitoring Devices Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/patient-monitoring-devices-market

Smart Wearables Global Market Report Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/smart-wearables-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.