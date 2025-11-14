Smartphone Market to Hit USD 1,038.24 Billion in 2032, Driven by Growing Connectivity Needs

Smartphone Market

The Global Smartphone Market is estimated to be valued at USD 718.00 Bn in 2025 and exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4% from 2025 to 2032.

BURLINGAME, CA, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Global Smartphone Market is estimated to be valued at USD 718.00 Bn in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 1,038.24 Bn by 2032, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4% from 2025 to 2032. The smartphone market is expanding swiftly, fueled by increasing digital connectivity, shifting consumer preferences, and continual technological innovation. Smartphones have become indispensable devices, seamlessly combining communication, entertainment, productivity, and health monitoring in everyday life.Request Sample Report: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/3455 Global Smartphone Market Key TakeawaysBy operating system, android segment is slated to account for 61.7% of the global smartphone market share in 2025.Based on distribution channel, OEM is projected to dominate the industry, capturing a market share of 49% in 2025.North America, with an estimated share of 44.6% in 2025, is expected to retain its market dominance.Asia Pacific is emerging as a highly lucrative market for smartphone manufacturers, owing to Rapid urbanization and increasing internet access.Increasing Connectivity Needs Fueling Smartphone Market GrowthCoherent Market Insights’ latest smartphone market analysis outlines major factors driving industry growth. Rising demand for reliable and fast connectivity is one such prominent growth driver.As more people use smartphones for work, education, and communication, the need for fast internet is growing quickly. This is prompting manufacturers to make devices that support advanced networks like 5G, improving connection and user experience.Also, rise of smart homes, IoT devices, and mobile apps are increasing demand for smartphones that can easily connect with other devices. Consumers in the contemporary world expect smartphones to do more than just call and text. They want fast data transfer and smooth connection with all their gadgets.High Cost of Advanced Smartphones Limiting Market GrowthThe future smartphone market outlook remains bright due to 5G, new features, and increasing digital connectivity. However, high cost of advanced smartphones might limit market growth to some extent during the forecast period.Modern smartphones with advanced features and functionalities are quite expensive. For instance, the iPhone 17 Pro is priced at Rs 134,900 in India. This high cost could limit their adoption in low- and middle-income regions, thereby reducing overall smartphone market demand.Buy the Complete Report with an Impressive Discount (Up to 25% Off ) at: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/3455 Ongoing Technological Advancements Creating Lucrative Growth ProspectsInnovations like foldable smartphones, enhanced cameras, AI-powered features, and improved battery performance are encouraging consumers to upgrade. For instance, in July 2025, Samsung launched the foldable smartphone Galaxy Z Fold 7. This novel mobile device features advanced camera tech, including a “200 MP main shooter”In addition, technologies like 5G connectivity, augmented reality (AR), and virtual reality (VR) integration are enhancing user experience. These advancements are expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for smartphone manufacturers during the forthcoming period.Emerging Smartphone Market TrendsRapid penetration of digitalization is fueling demand for smartphones. Businesses, education, and government services are digitizing, increasing the reliance on smartphones for communication and digital services.”Growth of IoT ecosystem is expected to boost sales of smartphones during the forecast period. This is because IoT devices increasingly rely on smartphones for monitoring, control, and connectivity.Expansion of 5G infrastructure is slated to open new revenue streams for smartphone companies during the forthcoming period. Nations like China and India are rolling out 5G networks to improve connectivity. This, in turn, is driving demand for smartphones. 5G’s ultra-fast speeds as well as low latency are encouraging consumers to buy compatible devices, especially affordable 5G phones.Increasing popularity of social media platforms is expected to boost sales of smartphones during the forecast period. Users often upgrade their devices to access apps like Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok more efficiently, in addition to basic functions such as calling and messaging.Request For Customization: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-customization/3455 Competitor InsightsKey companies listed in the smartphone market report:◘ Google◘ Apple◘ Honor◘ Microsoft◘ OnePlus◘ Huawei◘ Oppo◘ Samsung◘ Sony◘ Realme◘ TCL◘ Transsion◘ Vivo◘ Tecno◘ XiaomiMarket Segmentation◘ By Operating System: Android and iOS◘ By Distribution Channel: OEM, Retailer, and E-commerceKey DevelopmentsIn September 2025, Apple expanded its smartphone portfolio with the launch of the iPhone 17. The new device features a brighter ProMotion display, an innovative 18 MP Center Stage front camera, and an A19 chip for enhanced performance.In August 2025, Google launched its Pixel 10 series smartphones, featuring the new Gemini AI. These new devices can use Google’s AI to do smart tasks such as predictive text, camera suggestions, and personalized reminders.About Us:Coherent Market Insights leads into data and analytics, audience measurement, consumer behaviors, and market trend analysis. From shorter dispatch to in-depth insights, CMI has exceled in offering research, analytics, and consumer-focused shifts for nearly a decade. With cutting-edge syndicated tools and custom-made research services, we empower businesses to move in the direction of growth. We are multifunctional in our work scope and have 450+ seasoned consultants, analysts, and researchers across 26+ industries spread out in 32+ countries.

