Pet Travel Services Market Growth Outlook: CAGR of 8.5% and Value Reaching USD 3.95 Billion by 2032

BURLINGAME, CA, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Global Pet Travel Services Market is estimated to be valued at USD 2.23 Bn in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 3.95 Bn by 2032, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5% from 2025 to 2032. A prominent market trend is the rising focus on ensuring pet safety and comfort while traveling, driving service providers to introduce pet-friendly stays, travel options, and tailored trip planning. At the same time, increasing pet humanization and owners’ readiness to invest in premium travel experiences for their pets are accelerating overall market growth.Request Sample Report: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/8495 Global Pet Travel Services Market Key TakeawaysBy travel type, domestic segment is expected to account for a prominent market share of 72.7% in 2025.Demand is anticipated to remain high for pet transport services, with the target segment holding a market share of 46.8% in 2025.Dogs segment is slated to account for 43.8% of the global pet travel services market share by 2025.North America, with an estimated share of 38.8% in 2025, is expected to dominate the global pet travel services industry in 2025.Asia Pacific is poised to emerge as the fastest pet travel services market, capturing 21.5% of the global market share in 2025.Rising Pet Ownership and Humanization Spurring Market GrowthCoherent Market Insights’ latest pet travel services market analysis highlights major factors driving growth. Rising pet ownership and increasing pet humanization trend are among the most prominent growth drivers.Pet adoption rate is growing rapidly, especially across regions like the United States, China, and the United Kingdom. For example, as per the APPA State of the Industry Report 2025, about 94 million U.S. households own a pet. This is expected to boost growth of the pet travel services market.More and more pet owners people treat their animals like family members rather than just animals. As a result, owners increasingly want to include their pets in travel, vacation, relocation plans, and want services that accommodate that. This trend underpins demand for pet travel services.Buy the Complete Report with an Impressive Discount (Up to 25% Off ) at: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/8495 High Costs and Stringent Regulations Limiting Market GrowthThe global pet travel services market outlook appears optimistic, owing to increasing pet adoption and growing pet humanization trend. However, high costs and stringent regulations might limit market growth to some extent during the forecast period.International pet travel requires health certificates, vaccinations, quarantine procedures, and adherence to import/export rules, which differ by country. These varying regulations increase costs and complexity for service providers. Many pet owners avoid professional services due to extensive paperwork and uncertainty, which limits overall market growth.In addition, pet travel services are quite expensive as they include specialized transport, veterinary checks, extra documentation, and sometimes quarantine time. This could reduce overall pet travel services market demand, especially in emerging regions.Increasing Global Mobility & Relocations Creating Growth OpportunitiesGlobal mobility is rising as more individuals relocate internationally for work, education, lifestyle changes, and remote working opportunities. With this shift, the need to transport companion animals across borders is steadily increasing, creating lucrative growth opportunities for pet travel service providers.The international pet travel segment is expanding notably due to improvements in regulatory frameworks, streamlined documentation processes, and better transport infrastructure. As a result, professional pet travel services, covering pet relocation, paperwork handling, veterinary checks, quarantine coordination, and cross-border transport, are gaining strong traction among pet owners seeking safe and compliant pet movement.Emerging Pet Travel Services Market TrendsRise in pet-friendly travel and tourism is expected to boost pet travel services market growth during the forthcoming period. More hotels, airlines, accommodations, transportation providers, and even hospitality services are adopting pet-friendly policies. This, in turn, encourages greater use of professional pet travel services.Premiumization is an emerging trend in the pet travel services industry as owners increasingly seek high-end, comfort-focused travel options for their pets. Luxury offerings such as private pet charters, VIP travel escorts, and upgraded pet-friendly cabins are becoming more common as demand for premium pet travel experiences grows.Technological integration, such as digital booking platforms and GPS tracking, is positively impacting the pet travel services market value and growth. These innovations increase trust and convenience, thus reducing friction and encouraging adoption of pet travel services. Top pet travel service companies are offering these added services to woo more and more pet owners.Immediate Delivery Available | Buy This Premium Research Report: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/8495 Competitor InsightsKey companies in pet travel services market report include:◘ Air Animal, Inc.◘ AirPets International◘ Happy Tails Travel, Inc.◘ Bluecollar Pet Transport◘ Royal Paws◘ CitizenShipper◘ Starwood Pet Travel◘ PetRelocation, Inc.◘ Worldwide Animal Travel Ltd.◘ Aark Air International, Inc.◘ Across the Pond Pets Travel◘ World Care Pet Transport, LLC◘ All Care Pet Transport◘ Fetchapet Ltd.◘ AeroPets Worldwide◘ FlyPets UK◘ AeroPets Worldwide◘ Petport◘ Tails-A-Wagon Pet and Vehicle TransportMarket Segmentation◘ By Travel Type: Domestic and International◘ By Service Type: Pet Transport Services, Pet Boarding Services, Pet Travel Insurance, and Pet-Friendly Accommodation◘ By Pet Type: Dogs, Cats, and Other Pets◘ By Distribution Channel: Online Platforms and Offline AgenciesKey DevelopmentsIn October 2025, Virgin Australia launched a new pet-in-cabin trial service. The trial began with inaugural flights from Melbourne to the Gold Coast and the Sunshine Coast.In August 2025, Fly JetPets began offering in‑cabin pet travel on private and shared international charter flights. The company manages all documentation and provides concierge services to ensure pets travel safely and comfortably.About Us:Coherent Market Insights leads into data and analytics, audience measurement, consumer behaviors, and market trend analysis. From shorter dispatch to in-depth insights, CMI has exceled in offering research, analytics, and consumer-focused shifts for nearly a decade. With cutting-edge syndicated tools and custom-made research services, we empower businesses to move in the direction of growth. We are multifunctional in our work scope and have 450+ seasoned consultants, analysts, and researchers across 26+ industries spread out in 32+ countries.

