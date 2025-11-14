President Lai meets Prime Minister Terrance Drew of Federation of Saint Christopher and Nevis

TAIWAN, November 14 - Details 2025-11-14 Presidential Office thanks Trump administration for announcing its first military sale to Taiwan On November 13 (US EST), the United States government announced that it had notified Congress of the US$330 million sale to Taiwan of non-standard spare and repair parts for aircraft. Presidential Office Spokesperson Karen Kuo (郭雅慧) stated on November 14 that the Presidential Office is sincerely grateful to the US government for its unwavering commitment, in accordance with the Taiwan Relations Act and the Six Assurances, to continue the policy of normalizing arms sales to Taiwan, strengthen the cooperative security relationship between Taiwan and the US, and support Taiwan in enhancing self-defense capabilities and resilience. Spokesperson Kuo noted that this marks the first military sale to Taiwan announced during the current Trump administration. She stated that the deepening Taiwan-US security partnership is a critical cornerstone for peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. In the face of increasingly severe regional security challenges, she said, Taiwan will raise defense spending, as it is defined by NATO, to over three percent of GDP next year, and aims for this figure to reach five percent GDP by 2030. She added that Taiwan will continue to reform national defense, strengthen whole-of-society defense resilience, demonstrate our determination for self-defense, and maintain peace through strength. Spokesperson Kuo emphasized that democratic Taiwan is a crucial link for the peace and stability of the Indo-Pacific and a responsible member of the international community. She stated that Taiwan will stand firm with like-minded democratic friends and allies to deter the expansion of authoritarianism, defend the values of freedom and democracy, work to maintain the status quo, and ensure regional peace, stability, prosperity, and development.

Details 2025-11-11 Vice President Hsiao addresses IPAC Annual Summit in Brussels In response to an invitation from the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China (IPAC), Vice President Bi-khim Hsiao, acting upon the designation of President Lai Ching-te, traveled to Europe and on November 7 attended IPAC’s annual summit held at the European Parliament in Brussels, where she delivered a speech titled “Taiwan: A Trusted Partner in a Volatile World.” Vice President Hsiao emphasized that Taiwan matters to the world for at least three core reasons: Taiwan has a thriving democracy; it is a critical global economic player; and it is a responsible international partner. The vice president expressed hope of deepening collaboration with IPAC members in four areas, including trade and tech cooperation, whole-of-society resilience, global inclusion, and peace in the Taiwan Strait. The following is the full text of the vice president’s speech: Honorable Members of IPAC, Thank you IPAC for the privilege of being here in the European Parliament. It means so much to us, so much to the people of Taiwan. From my first meeting with you three years ago when I hosted a reception for IPAC in Washington DC, to our gathering in Taipei, and now in Brussels, I have always felt a unique bond with IPAC, where our shared commitment to upholding democratic values and sustaining peace has brought us together. I bring greetings from the people of Taiwan, and I stand here not only as a representative of a government, but as a voice for a society deeply committed to the same ideals that animate the parliaments of democracies around the world. In an era marked by increasing fragmentation, volatility, and rising authoritarianism, this gathering affirms something vital: that democracies, even when far apart, are not alone. We are not alone in our values, not alone in our challenges – and, most importantly, we are not alone in our responsibility to act. Being here in Brussels, let me begin by speaking about Taiwan and Europe. We may differ in culture and history, but our partnership is rooted in common ground that runs deep. We are pluralistic societies that value open discourse, accountable governance, fair elections, and the freedom of belief and expression. We believe truth is not dictated by algorithms or autocrats, and that international rules are not a menu – they are the foundation for peaceful coexistence. Europe has defended freedom under fire. Taiwan has built democracy under pressure. These different histories lead to a shared commitment: peace, dignity, and resilience. Our democracies are not perfect, but they are open. They do not silence criticism – they allow it to guide reform. They do not fear transparency – they demand it. And they do not require loyalty to a strongman – but allegiance to the law and the people. As democracies, we believe that free political and economic systems deliver prosperity and growth. Freedom fuels innovation. Fair, open trade fuels cooperation. These aren’t slogans – they’re strategic anchors for democracies seeking security and progress. This summit is more than a European forum – it is a global moment. It brings together members from across regions who recognize the urgent and shared issues that confront open societies everywhere. We are facing an expanding, coordinated, and evolving set of threats and challenges: ● Military pressure and gray-zone coercion ● Cyberattacks and disinformation campaigns ● Economic leverage used to extract political compliance ● Infrastructure sabotage – physical and digital ● Foreign interference targeting unity and public trust Many of these threats originate from state-based actors following a common playbook – seeking to expand influence by dividing, destabilizing, and discrediting democratic systems. We must understand that we are in a long-term contest – not for dominance, but for the preservation of a rules-based international order rooted in peaceful cooperation, not in force nor coercion. In light of intensifying military and security pressure from China in our region, Taiwan is committed to increasing our defense investment – targeting 5% of GDP by 2030. But we also know that security is not just about military strength. It begins at home. What some in this part of the world call Total Defense, we call Whole-of-Society Resilience. It means involving all sectors of our society – from cyber defense and emergency response to civil preparedness. Here are vivid examples of some challenges we’ve faced: In 2023, Taiwan’s undersea cables connecting offshore islands were cut, disrupting vital communications and emergency services. Our institutions and networks that manage data and connect our people face daily and persistent cyberattacks. Similar incidents have occurred elsewhere around the world, including right here in Brussels. These aren’t just technical failures, they are tests of our resilience, and they require concerted efforts in response. So we are: ● Building backup satellite communication systems ● Training communities for emergency responses ● Hardening infrastructure against cyber and kinetic threats ● Investing in energy resilience and smart grids ● Developing civic education that fosters media literacy and critical thinking We are also aligning local and national governments, private industry, and civic institutions in coordinated contingency planning. Because whether we are dealing with provocations or natural disasters, cohesion is a force multiplier. We are eager to share and learn from partners – because resilience is stronger when it is done together. Now let me turn to economic resilience, a shared priority. In recent years, the world has been rocked by a pandemic, supply chain disruptions, and geopolitical pressure. We’ve all learned that economic security is national security. Taiwan and our partners around the world are diversifying supply chains, investing in strategic sectors, and reducing vulnerabilities. Consider semiconductors: Back in the 1980’s the Dutch company Philips was a major founding stakeholder of Taiwan’s flagship chipmaker, TSMC. Today, TSMC invests and partners across Europe with a robust supply chain of design, materials, and high-end industrial equipment. These aren’t just business deals – they’re mutually reinforcing endeavors that cannot be achieved in isolation. Europe remains Taiwan’s top source of foreign direct investment. Together, we are building a reliable technology ecosystem rooted in trust, transparency, and democratic values. But semiconductors are only one piece of global economic resilience. Taiwan is working with partners around the world to strengthen reliable ecosystems in other critical areas, including pharmaceutical ingredients, biomedical supplies, energy technologies, AI, defense industries, next generation telecommunications and more. These are not abstract priorities – they are the backbone of a secure and resilient global economy, especially as we transition into the AI era. Taiwan’s contributions go beyond manufacturing – we bring high standards, open partnerships, and deep technical know-how. We believe the next generation of global supply chains must be transparent, secure, and aligned with democratic values. So let me say this clearly: Taiwan is not just relevant – it is indispensable to the global conversation on peace, prosperity, and the future of democracy. Taiwan matters to the world for at least three core reasons: 1. We are a thriving democracy. Taiwan proves that democracy can thrive in Asia. Despite pressures inside and out, we continue to hold free elections, safeguard civil liberties, and support pluralism in our society. We have demonstrated that democracy can be a choice that works wherever people are free to make it. 2. We are a critical global economic player. Taiwan plays and important role in the interconnected global technology supply chain. We make chips and components that power your phones, cars, medical devices, and defense systems. Taiwan also produces computers and servers that enable your AI data centers to function. As Professor Akira Igata just emphasized, cross-Strait stability is not only a regional concern – it is a cornerstone of global prosperity. Taiwan’s role in preserving peace and maintaining economic continuity in this vital corridor cannot be overstated. 3. We are a responsible international partner. Despite being excluded from international organizations, this is the third important area where Taiwan matters to the world. Taiwan has stepped up. We contribute to humanitarian aid, disaster relief, public health, and SDG goals around the world. We uphold global standards, even when we are not allowed a seat at the table. Taiwan’s presence strengthens global efforts. Taiwan matters – not because we are a victim of coercion, but because the integrity of the international system and global prosperity depend on a strong and free Taiwan. As IPAC members, you’ve stood with Taiwan. And we look forward to deepening our collaboration in at least four areas: ● Trade and Tech Cooperation: Build trusted supply chains, expand dialogue on AI and digital cooperation, and invest in talent for democratic innovation. Together we need to shape the standards and norms of the next technological era. ● Whole-of-Society Resilience: Share best practices in defense, cybersecurity, infrastructure, disaster relief, sheltering, counter-disinformation, and civil readiness. Let’s ensure that our societies are not only protected – but better prepared. ● Global Inclusion: As you have done, please continue to support Taiwan’s meaningful participation in international organizations including the WHO, ICAO, INTERPOL, and more. Push back against distortions and misinterpretations of historical documents that have been used to unjustly block Taiwan’s participation. ● Peace in the Taiwan Strait: Uphold the principles that are common expectations of humanity and of the UN Charter, which prohibits the threat or use of force to resolve disputes. Peace in the Taiwan Strait is essential to global stability and economic continuity, and international opposition against unilateral changes to the status quo by force cannot be overstated. These aren’t favors – they’re constructive partnerships. A stronger Taiwan means a more stable Indo-Pacific. And a stable Indo-Pacific will bring about a safer world. A few months ago in Taipei, IPAC members gave me a calligraphy gift with the Chinese words “得道者多助” which is an axiom from the ancient philosopher Mencius, literally meaning “Those who take the right way get a lot of help.” It is an assertion that righteousness, justice, and moral integrity will naturally attract widespread support and assistance. When it comes to international participation, things have been so hard us Taiwanese. And yet, Taiwan has always sought to be a force for good in the world, and we are grateful to all of you for your continuing support. We don’t just want to survive – we want democracies to thrive. We are not just defending what we have, but building what we want the future to look like, where free people and societies are more connected, more united, and more capable, and of course stronger together. Taiwan is ready to work with all of you. Together, we can ensure that freedom not only endures – but prevails. Thank you.

Details 2025-11-09 Vice President Hsiao delivers remarks after returning from IPAC annual summit in Europe In response to an invitation from the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China (IPAC), Vice President Bi-khim Hsiao, acting upon the designation of President Lai Ching-te, traveled to Europe and attended IPAC’s annual summit in Brussels, where she delivered a speech. Accompanied by Minister of Foreign Affairs Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍), the vice president concluded her journey and returned to Taiwan on the morning of November 9. Upon arrival at Taoyuan International Airport, the vice president delivered remarks, stating that during the trip she delivered a speech titled “Taiwan: A Trusted Partner in a Volatile World,” which aimed to foster greater understanding and support for Taiwan in the international community and called on all countries to deepen economic, trade, and technological cooperation with Taiwan, support Taiwan’s international participation, and work together to safeguard peace in the Taiwan Strait and stability in the region. In her remarks, the vice president pointed out that this trip was in response to IPAC’s invitation to attend the organization’s annual summit at the European Parliament in Brussels on November 7, and that Foreign Minister Lin accompanied her on the trip. Representing the nation during the topical session dedicated to Taiwan, the vice president shared Taiwan’s democratic story with a broad range of friends from European countries, members of national parliaments, civil society, and the media, aiming to foster greater understanding and support for Taiwan in the international community. Vice President Hsiao also pointed out that IPAC is a transnational parliamentary platform comprised of elected members of parliaments from countries around the world and members of the European Parliament who share the values of freedom and democracy with Taiwan. IPAC has long been a staunch partner of Taiwan, she said, supporting Taiwan’s international participation with concrete actions, emphasizing the importance of peace in the Taiwan Strait and stability in the region, and actively speaking out for Taiwan in the international community. The vice president explained that the title of her speech at the summit was “Taiwan: A Trusted Partner in a Volatile World.” The speech, she said, emphasized that Taiwan is not only an important partner in global high-tech manufacturing and democratic supply chains, but also a responsible member of the international community, and that a free and resilient Taiwan has irreplaceable value for global peace, prosperity, and the future of democracy. She also called on partners from around the world to deepen economic, trade and technological cooperation with Taiwan, strengthen social resilience and security dialogues, and support Taiwan’s international participation, as we work together to maintain peace in the Taiwan Strait and stability in the region. Regarding the event itself, Vice President Hsiao thanked the IPAC team for their sincere invitation, everyone whose assistance made the trip proceed smoothly, and members of the European Parliament from various countries, the media, and citizen representatives for their enthusiastic exchanges on the sidelines. She also thanked the team led by Foreign Minister Lin, Taiwan Representative to the EU and Belgium Ambassador Shieh Jhy-wey (謝志偉), Taiwan Representative to the UK Ambassador Vincent Chin-hsiang Yao (姚金祥), and colleagues from various overseas missions, as well as the National Security Council and other national security teams, for all the hard work in planning and arranging this visit, making it a complete success. Sharing her impressions of the trip, the vice president said that Taiwan’s international situation has always been difficult, with much unfairness and setbacks, and that nothing has been easy. But Taiwan has never backed down, she continued, because we believe that the people of Taiwan, like all global citizens, should have the opportunity to participate in the international community. She emphasized that thanks to the efforts and persistence of all our citizens, Taiwan has gradually been able to make our own way in the face of never-ending difficulties and challenges. Revisiting a quote from Mencius (孟子) that she also mentioned in her speech, “Those who take the right way get a lot of help,” the vice president explained that the people of Taiwan are very kind-hearted, freedom-loving, and hard-working, and are very willing to contribute to the world; and since we are on the right path, we will gain more international recognition and help. Vice President Hsiao said she felt honored to be able to share Taiwan’s importance and responsibility with IPAC members, who have long supported Taiwan, in such an important hall of the European Parliament. She also emphasized that it has always been our responsibility to convey the voice of the people of Taiwan to the world, and our mission is to get the world to see that Taiwan is a force for good, and support Taiwan. Taiwan is not alone, she said, because more and more like-minded friends around the world are willing to join us on the journey. She concluded by saying that Taiwan will continue, with confident, pragmatic, and firm steps, to show the world our resolve, goodwill, and the power of democracy.

Details 2025-11-03 2025 APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting delegation press conference On the afternoon of November 3, the Presidential Office held a press conference for our delegation to the 2025 APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting (AELM) upon its return to Taiwan. Leader’s Representative Lin Hsin-I (林信義), accompanied by Minister without Portfolio of the Executive Yuan and National Science and Technology Council Minister Wu Cheng-wen (吳誠文), Minister without Portfolio of the Executive Yuan and Office of Trade Negotiations Chief Representative Yang Jen-ni (楊珍妮), National Security Council (NSC) Advisor Hsu Szu-chien (徐斯儉), and Director General Jonathan C.Y. Sun (孫儉元) of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) Department of International Organizations as Senior Official for APEC, explained the overall situation at this year’s APEC meetings and the outcomes of the AELM, and fielded questions from the media. In his remarks, Leader’s Representative Lin said that he was honored to once again represent President Lai Ching-te at the AELM, and although this year’s issues were different, the responsibilities remained significant. He stated that with extensive assistance and cooperation from various ministries and agencies, he did his utmost to complete the tasks assigned by President Lai, and deepen interaction with various member economies through multilateral and bilateral exchanges, further enhancing Taiwan’s visibility and participation in APEC. Leader’s Representative Lin stated that there is much uncertainty in the current global economic order due to factors including geopolitical changes, restructuring of supply chains, transformation of technology, and climate change. Discussions at this year’s APEC focused on the ongoing changes in global economic and trade patterns, he said, paying special attention to issues such as technological innovation, supply chain security, and AI. The host country, Korea, also made AI and demographic changes a focal point, exploring the challenges facing economic development in the Asia-Pacific region including declining birth rates, aging populations, labor shortages, and digital divides. Leader’s Representative Lin said that the first task assigned by President Lai was to convey that Taiwan is committed to strengthening economic resilience and hopes to cooperate with various countries and continue to promote regional economic and trade development. Regarding the great interest and praise expressed by numerous member economies for Taiwan’s development of AI, smart medicine, digital healthcare, and small- and medium-sized enterprise (SME) resilience, Leader’s Representative Lin used the phrase, “If the flowers are in bloom, butterflies will come.” In the past, Taiwan needed to devote comparably more effort to attracting foreign investment and cooperation, he said, but needless to say, many economies now come forward of their own accord as a result of the concerted efforts of all our citizens. The delegation also took the opportunity to share the resilience gene and the ability to respond to environmental changes that have long characterized Taiwan enterprises to the member economies, promoting diversified partnerships and cooperation to spur stable growth in the regional economy. Regarding the second task assigned by President Lai, to convey that Taiwan is willing to share its experience in pioneering industries and promote public-private cooperation to address global challenges, Leader’s Representative Lin pointed out that all APEC member economies are already familiar with Taiwan’s strengths in pioneering technology industries, but are curious about how to cultivate such irreplaceable and exceptional strengths. Over the past few decades, Taiwan has built a highly developed and comprehensive industrial ecosystem through seamless cooperation involving the government, enterprises, academia, and research institutions, he said, setting a high threshold for Taiwan’s competitive advantages. This is also a successful experience of Taiwan’s that was often shared during the meeting. In addition, he emphasized the importance of AI and the digital transformation of SMEs. With our solid information and communications technology (ICT) industry foundation, Taiwan actively assists SMEs with introducing AI and cloud technology to enhance their cross-border business capabilities and competitiveness, which was closely aligned with the core spirit of the meeting theme of “digital inclusion.” At the same time, Leader’s Representative Lin also called on member economies to strengthen digital cooperation and establish a more open and secure data environment so that technological development can truly benefit everyone, rather than create new digital divides. Leader’s Representative Lin then mentioned the third task assigned by President Lai, which was to convey that Taiwan is now accelerating the promotion of human-centered AI development to help realize APEC’s common vision. For the development of human society and culture, technological development is a double-edged sword, he said, and only a human-centered approach can serve as the goal for the existence and innovation of technology. Therefore, he said, we call for the establishment of an inclusive and responsible AI governance framework to ensure that technological development is aligned with principles of ethics and trust through the sharing of experience and standards. At the same time, in the current digital age it is extremely important to deepen cooperation in cross-border talent and skills to cultivate a new generation of professionals with capabilities in cross-disciplinary application. We must promote the application of AI in various industries, he said, so that SMEs and traditional industries can also share in the benefits of transformation through smart technologies. Leader’s Representative Lin stated that our government will continue to use a public-private partnership approach to seek solutions, and will share its successful experience with other APEC economies in joint pursuit of shared prosperity in the Asia-Pacific region. During the meetings, he pointed out the outstanding contributions of Taiwan’s representatives to the APEC Business Advisory Council (ABAC). One example is Acer Chairman Jason Chen (陳俊聖), who has launched an “AI and the Aging Economy” project that uses an AI facial expression recognition model to detect early-stage dementia with up to 86 percent accuracy. A second example is Quanta Computer Chief Technology Officer Ted Chang’s (張嘉淵) “Daily Plus: Empowering AI to Create Inclusive Smart Healthcare” project, which has also been widely praised, as it empowers medical staff without engineering or technical backgrounds to use AI while promoting open-source AI localization and cross-border training. This project, he added, has been running for three years, and interest is high among all member economies, with more than 150 people from 17 economies participating this year. A third example is Taiwan Mobile President Jamie Lin (林之晨), whose company has assisted some 2,000 SMEs from 21 economies with undergoing cybersecurity checkups. In addition, in the face of disaster risks brought on by climate change, AI has been used to enhance the resolution of weather forecasts from 25 kilometers to just 2 kilometers. When Typhoon Gaemi struck in 2024, AI models clearly delineated the structure of the storm and provided more accurate forecasts that enabled the central and local governments to make advance preparations and minimize losses. This demonstrated the ability of technology to protect lives and the economy. Leader’s Representative Lin stated that Taiwan did more at the proceedings than simply put forward general outlines and topics. Beyond that, our delegation also reported to member economies on specific measures that Taiwan has taken and what results we have achieved, and all took a keen interest in our projects. The fact is, he said, these cases fully demonstrate the innovative capacity of Taiwan’s companies and professional talent. They also show Taiwan’s willingness as an APEC member to share its experience with other economies, and to jointly create AI-driven inclusion and sustainable growth, he said. Leader’s Representative Lin mentioned that the content of this year’s APEC Leaders’ Declaration plays to Taiwan’s strengths, so he was very pleased. In addition to formal remarks made in meetings, he also engaged in constructive exchanges with a number of other leaders and delegation members. Heads of state from many countries praised Taiwan highly for its contributions in such areas as semiconductors, ICT, medical technology, and SME development, and expressed interest in cooperation. Such interactions helped raise Taiwan’s global visibility, and also laid a solid foundation for future enhancement of substantive economic and trade cooperation. Finally, Leader’s Representative Lin described the atmosphere of APEC 2025 by again quoting the phrase, “If the flowers are in bloom, butterflies will come.” He said that he and all the other delegation members felt greatly honored, which he said was the result of hard work by everyone throughout Taiwan. He also stated that many government agencies helped the delegation carry out its mission smoothly. He thanked the NSC for its planning, and praised MOFA, the Taipei Mission in Korea, diplomatic personnel, and the delegation members and behind-the-scenes staff for their hard work. Their dedication ensured that Taiwan was able to present a highly professional, sincere, and cooperative image at the summit. In carrying out policy advocacy, interacting with the business community, and promoting economic activity and trade, he said, everyone completed the delegation’s mission with consummate professionalism and enthusiasm. In the future, Taiwan will continue to cooperate at APEC venues with other economies to bring its strengths into play, promote regional prosperity and development, and continue engaging in dialogue with the world through APEC platforms to ensure that the international community sees Taiwan, he said. Leader’s Representative Lin then responded to questions from the media on Taiwan-Japan cooperation, Taiwan-United States relations, achieving higher visibility for Taiwan at APEC, and interactions with other economies during the proceedings, among other topics.

Details 2025-11-01 APEC Leader’s Representative Lin Hsin-i holds international press conference At the 2025 APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting (AELM) in Korea that concluded at noon on November 1 (local time), Senior Advisor to the President and Chairman of Taiwania Capital Management Corporation Lin Hsin-i served as Taiwan’s leader’s representative. Leader’s Representative Lin participated in the full meeting and shared Taiwan’s contributions to the global economic system, successfully completing the mission entrusted to him by President Lai Ching-te. On the afternoon of the same day, Leader’s Representative Lin convened an international press conference in Gyeongju, Korea, in which he explained the APEC meeting process and outcomes, and responded to questions from reporters. In remarks, Leader’s Representative Lin first thanked the members of the media for their hard work conducting interviews and filing reports over the past few days. He then thanked everyone who accompanied the delegation throughout the trip and witnessed the important interactions during this year’s AELM. Leader’s Representative Lin stated that this year, as is customary, APEC held two formal AELMs and a working lunch with APEC Business Advisory Council (ABAC) representatives. The priorities set by Korea for this year’s APEC were “Connect, Innovate, Prosper,“ he said, and the meeting agenda also revolved around exploring the challenges stemming from AI and demographic changes. He pointed out that Korea also included culture and fashion industry development in the scope of discussions, with topics including how APEC can engage in cooperation to promote trade and investment amidst increasing global uncertainty, and especially how to promote cooperation between the public and private sectors. Meeting discussions also focused on ways to deal with emerging trends such as the profound impacts from AI’s rapid evolution and demographic changes. Leader’s Representative Lin indicated that the focus of his statement at the meeting was that in the face of economic uncertainty, in addition to increasing the autonomy and economic security of its industries, each economy must simultaneously maintain open international trade practices and global market vitality. Therefore, he concluded, governments must create a stable, transparent, and predictable economic and trade environment, and jointly assist enterprises in building resilience amid changing circumstances so that they can confidently make long-term investments and promote innovation. Leader’s Representative Lin also shared Taiwan’s experience in developing semiconductor supply chains, which are the result of government policy guidance in planning industry development and the joint efforts of the private sector, including the establishment of clusters, R&D teams, tax incentives, and talent cultivation. He noted that many member economies were extremely interested in the highly developed and comprehensive nature of Taiwan’s semiconductor industry. In discussing the challenges from rapid demographic changes facing many Asia-Pacific economies, Leader’s Representative Lin also shared Taiwan’s human-centered solutions aided by technology. He gave the example of the “AI and the Aging Economy” project promoted by ABAC representative and Acer Chairman Jason Chen (陳俊聖) which uses AI to create a facial expression recognition model that is up to 86% accurate, and can detect early-stage dementia. He provided another example with Quanta Computer Chief Technology Officer Ted Chang’s (張嘉淵) “Daily Plus: Empowering AI to Create Inclusive Smart Healthcare” project, which has also been widely praised, as it empowers medical staff without engineering or technical backgrounds to use AI while promoting open-source AI localization and cross-border training. This project, he added, has been running for three years, and interest is high among all member economies, with 18 participating this year. Leader’s Representative Lin pointed out that, in addressing the disaster risks associated with climate change, applying AI to develop high-precision meteorological models has increased the resolution of meteorological forecasts from 25 kilometers to 2 kilometers. When Typhoon Gaemi struck last year, he added, the AI model clearly depicted the typhoon’s structure, improved forecast accuracy, and facilitated advance deployments by local governments, significantly reducing disaster losses and demonstrating the power of technology to protect human life and the economy. Many member economies are also very interested in this technology, he underlined. Leader’s Representative Lin emphasized that Taiwan attends APEC not only to participate in this important international economic and trade meeting, but also because it gives Taiwan an important stage on which it can raise its global visibility. He said that through APEC meetings and numerous bilateral exchanges, they demonstrated Taiwan’s contributions to the global economic system while accomplishing the three major tasks assigned to him by President Lai. When asked by the media about his overall assessment of this trip, and whether he would agree to continue to serve as the representative next year if asked by President Lai, Leader’s Representative Lin responded that no one can give himself grades for his own performance, as the grades are given by the teacher. For this meeting, he said, he gave his all just like everyone else, and did not think about other issues. Regarding whether he had observed any change in the degree of attention the international community is giving Taiwan throughout the course of his participation in APEC, Leader’s Representative Lin pointed out that he also participated in the AELM in Busan, Korea, 20 years ago, and that this year’s issues are somewhat different from those at that time. Because everyone is now focused on AI, population issues, and the application and governance of AI technology, he feels that Taiwan is getting more attention. During the meeting, he said, he also cited some concrete examples to let other economies know what Taiwan has done, noting that the leaders of other economies were quite interested and that some even asked detailed questions about how the government should cooperate with the business community. He explained that Taiwan has the Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) and many technology industries; National Science and Technology Council (NSTC) Minister Wu Cheng-wen is also a semiconductor expert, and National Tsing Hua and Chiao Tung universities are also capable of cultivating professionals. Leader’s Representative Lin said that the increased international attention on Taiwan is the result of everyone’s efforts over the past few years, and that it also highlights Taiwan’s contributions to APEC. He stated the three tasks assigned to him by President Lai: first, that Taiwan is committed to strengthening economic resilience and that it hopes to cooperate with other countries to promote regional economic and trade development; second, that Taiwan is willing to share its experience in pioneering industries and promote cooperation between the public and private sectors to help respond to global challenges; and third, that Taiwan is accelerating the development of human-centered AI to help realize APEC’s common vision. The delegation presented each of these propositions, one by one, he said, and while many AI applications are still in the development stage, we are willing to share our experience with other economies. Regarding bilateral talks during the meeting, Leader’s Representative Lin said that “talks” can be defined in many ways, and because there are different formats, there is no way to calculate the exact number of talks that were held. He said they had hoped to have opportunities during this meeting to engage in bilateral talks with other member economies, but sometimes such talks could not be arranged due to scheduling issues for both parties. Among those talks, he pointed out, the 40-minute meeting with US Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent covered a wide range of topics, he said, including technological cooperation and supply chain security. He noted that Secretary Bessent showed great interest and patience in discussing the development process of Taiwan’s semiconductor industry, and wanted to understand how Taiwan established high-tech clusters and the historical context of their development. He added that before yesterday’s meeting, Leader’s Representative Lin also greeted Japanese Prime Minister Takaichi Sanae, congratulated her on taking office as prime minister, and held talks with her. It was mutually understood, he noted, that the issues under discussion will be disclosed at an appropriate time in the future. Responding to a question on whether Korea’s stated ambitions in the field of AI pose a threat to Taiwan’s international standing in the high-tech industry and how to view the prospects for cooperation amid the competitive yet collaborative relationship between Taiwan and Korea, Leader’s Representative Lin noted that each country is making efforts on this front. He said that the melding of tradition and creativity in Korea’s performance at yesterday’s APEC gala dinner was in line with the “Connect, Innovate, Prosper” priorities of APEC 2025. He went on to note that Taiwan and Korea already engage in extensive collaboration in high-tech sectors, both playing pivotal, complementary roles across the ICT value chain. Taiwan, he said, has comprehensive and highly efficient industrial ecosystems in such fields as semiconductor manufacturing, packaging, and testing as well as cloud services and AI hardware; Korea, he noted, has world-leading strengths in memory, systems integration, and end-user consumer products. He highlighted that combining our respective strengths makes our regional supply chains more resilient and stable, and provides a foundation for bilateral cooperation. Looking to the future, he said, we welcome exploration of additional collaborative opportunities for bilateral cooperation on this basis so that we can jointly face global supply chain challenges. NSTC Minister Wu elaborated on this, saying that the semiconductor industries of Taiwan and Korea play key roles in supply chains for global democracies, and have long engaged in cooperation. Nvidia’s collaboration with Korea, he said, will not have any adverse impact on Taiwan, because investments in Korea will create customers for Taiwan. He explained that such investments benefit development in both countries, since when Korea builds factories for AI, it will need to buy chips made by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, and it will also buy Korean-made memory hardware. That is why Taiwan and Korea are cooperative partners, he said. In response to questions from reporters about interactions between Leader’s Representative Lin and China’s President Xi Jinping, and whether there are any concerns regarding next year’s APEC 2026 proceedings in Shenzhen, China, Ministry of Foreign Affairs Department of International Organizations Director General Jonathan C.Y. Sun (孫儉元) stated that equal participation of all member economies is a core principle of APEC. He added that this is an important reason why APEC is able to operate smoothly and amicably. After China last year announced its intention to host APEC 2026, he continued, Taiwan raised questions with China regarding guarantees for Taiwan’s right to equal participation and whether our personnel could be assured of their personal safety while in China to attend the proceedings, and demanded that China make assurances regarding these matters. He explained that such concerns are shared by many like-minded countries, and that in November of last year, in cooperation with such countries, Taiwan called on China to issue written assurances. Ever since the Informal Senior Officials’ Meeting (ISOM) that was held in December of last year, he said, Taiwan has kept in contact under the APEC framework with relevant parties to demand that China honor its commitments by ensuring that Taiwan is able to smoothly attend the proceedings and by further ensuring the personal security of all our personnel. Asked a question regarding a reference to the Free Trade Area of the Asia Pacific (FTAAP) agenda in the APEC Leaders’ Declaration, Minister without Portfolio of the Executive Yuan Yang Jen-ni (楊珍妮) explained that the FTAAP agenda was discussed at the APEC Concluding Senior Officials’ Meeting and the APEC Ministerial Meeting (AMM). The FTAAP is a goal, she said, and it is hoped that after everyone has discussed individual issues they can integrate them in the future. She said that efforts are underway to determine whether emerging 21st-century issues such as the environment and labor can be included. Members of the press also asked about interactions between NSTC Minister Wu and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Minister Wu responded that they spoke with each other at the AMM gala dinner, and he felt confident that a friendly communication of that sort will definitely have a positive impact moving forward as the two sides seek to establish semiconductor supply chain cooperation and jointly develop bilateral economic and people-to-people exchanges. When asked whether the subject of tariffs came up during the meeting with US Treasury Secretary Bessent, Minister Yang stated that the APEC meetings are mainly for discussing issues related to APEC and the development of bilateral economic and trade relations. She mentioned that Vice Premier Cheng Li-chiun (鄭麗君) said in a statement recently that the Taiwan-US tariff negotiation team is currently discussing Taiwan-US supply chain cooperation, and that it hopes to obtain reciprocal tariff rate reductions without stacking and to secure preferential treatment related to Section 232 of the US Trade Expansion Act. After the two sides have reached consensus, she said, they can proceed to the concluding meeting to finalize a Taiwan-US trade agreement. Minister Yang expressed confidence that after APEC the two sides will continue working to finalize an agreement.