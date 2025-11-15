ROTC AND JROTC MOVE TO SIMULATION AND ESPORTS

ROTC ROTC work

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Small Footprint Simulator announced today the rapid expansion of simulation and esports-based training to ROTC and JROTC programs nationally, marking a new era in modern readiness and engagement for the next generation of military leaders.Services: Transformative Training Through SimulationSmall Footprint Simulator’s mobile units deliver cutting-edge simulation experiences, from flight and driving to emergency response and agriculture. Adaptable to any classroom, gymnasium, or event space, these robust platforms allow agencies, students, and cadets to access top-tier training and esports competition wherever they operate.Who We Help: Empowering Cadets and InstructorsThe primary beneficiaries are ROTC and JROTC cadets at high schools, universities, and military installations, as well as recruiters, flight schools, and national guard units. Cadets can now access advanced training that enhances decision-making, motor skills, and tactical awareness, all in safe, digitally monitored environments.Our Stance on Industry Trends: Prioritizing Modernization and EquityResponding to trends in digitalization and cross-disciplinary skills, Small Footprint Simulator believes bringing esports and simulation to military education not only accelerates skill acquisition but also levels the playing field, ensuring all learners — regardless of location or resources — can access industry-standard training.Brand Ethos & Culture: Innovation, Access, and American Made QualityAt Small Footprint Simulator, our ethos centers on accessibility, durability, and comfort. Every unit is manufactured in the U.S., designed for frequent, intensive use, and created to inspire the curiosity and resilience required by the next generation of American leaders.Innovation and Research: Real-World Pilots and New ConceptsSmall Footprint Simulator is piloting new esports competitions and blended-reality drills in partnership with university ROTC programs and Air & Space Force recruiting centers. Early results show dramatically improved engagement, technical proficiency, and retention rates among cadets.About Small Footprint SimulatorSmall Footprint Simulator by USA Entertainment Ventures, LLC is the world’s #1 mobile simulation solution for gaming, education, and professional training. Designed with the latest technology, unmatched durability, and a focus on cross-training, SFS brings real-world scenarios to any space, for organizations of any size. More information can be found at https://smallfootprintsimulator.com/ #SimulationTraining #ROTC #EsportsEducation #MilitaryInnovation #SmallFootprintSimulator

