The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Package Dimensioning Scanner Industry Report: Competitive Landscape and Future Prospects

Expected to grow to $2.65 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.9%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Package Dimensioning Scanner Market?

Rapid expansion has been witnessed in the market size of package dimensioning scanners in the past few years. The predictions are that it will surge from $1.27 billion in 2024 to $1.47 billion in 2025, portraying a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.2%. The escalation in the historic period can be credited to the augmentation of warehouse automation, escalated demand for inventory optimization, intensified focus on minimizing shipping mistakes, an increasing requirement for adherence to shipping rules, and growing patronage of courier and postal services.

Expectations are high for the package dimensioning scanner market in the coming years, with predictions of a rapid increase that could see it reach a value of $2.65 billion by 2029. This represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.9%. Several factors contribute to this optimistic outlook, including a growing integration of AI and analysis, increased use in international e-commerce, a rising demand for touchless measurement solutions, more frequent use in omnichannel retail, and an increasing commitment to sustainability within the logistics sector. Additionally, trends forecasted within this period include advancements in edge computing, integration of blockchain platforms, application of technology in sustainable packaging, progress in computer vision algorithms, and advancements in sensor miniaturization.

Download a free sample of the package dimensioning scanner market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=29144&type=smp

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Package Dimensioning Scanner Market?

The burgeoning growth of e-commerce is anticipated to stimulate the expansion of the package dimensioning scanner market. E-commerce, the online buying and selling of goods or services through websites or mobile apps, has been experiencing substantial growth due to its convenience that allows consumers to shop at anytime from anywhere, thereby saving their time and effort and eliminating the need for physical stores. This increased convenience motivates more individuals to adopt online shopping. Package dimensioning scanners contribute to the e-commerce industry by giving accurate measurements, which in turn assist in decreasing shipping expense, fast-tracking order fulfillment, and enhancing delivery effectiveness. For instance, the US Census Bureau, a government agency in the United States, noted in August 2025 that the U.S. retail e-commerce revenues for the second quarter of 2025 were approximated to be $304.2 billion, marking a growth of 5.3 percent from the second quarter of 2024. During this time, e-commerce sales comprised 16.3 percent of overall retail sales. Thus, the escalating prominence of e-commerce is fuelling the growth of the package dimensioning scanner market.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Package Dimensioning Scanner Market?

Major players in the Package Dimensioning Scanner Global Market Report 2025 include:

• OMRON Corporation

• Zebra Technologies Corporation

• Mettler-Toledo International Inc.

• Körber AG

• Advantech Co Ltd

• SICK AG

• Quadient S A

• Bizerba SE & Co. KG

• Cognex Corporation

• Datalogic S.p.A.

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Package Dimensioning Scanner Industry?

Leading firms in the package dimensioning scanner market are focusing on forming strategic alliances to deliver integrated solutions that enhance operational processes. A strategic alliance refers to a collaborative partnership between entities aiming for common goals and mutual benefits, utilizing each partner's strengths to spur innovation, broaden market reach, and push efficiency. For illustration, in August 2025, Honeywell International, Inc., an American technology firm, joined hands with Stereolabs, a US-based organization specializing in vision-based AI perception technology, to debut a mobile dimensioning solution aimed at simplifying warehouse functions by rapidly and precisely determining the size, volume, and weight of boxes and pallets. This revolutionary mobile solution merges Stereolabs’ AI-fueled stereoscopic cameras with Honeywell’s SwiftDecoder software to obtain barcode data and critical product details, enabling distribution operators to accelerate delivery pace, cut shipping expenses, maximize truck loading, and enhance traceability in distribution hubs.

What Segments Are Covered In The Package Dimensioning Scanner Market Report?

The package dimensioning scannermarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Fixed Dimensioning Scanners, Portable Dimensioning Scanners

2) By Technology: Laser-Based, Infrared-Based, Three-Dimensional (3D) Imaging, Ultrasonic, Other Technologies

3) By Application: Logistics And Transportation, Warehousing, E-Commerce, Retail, Manufacturing, Other Applications

4) By End-User: Courier And Parcel Services, Airports, Retailers, Manufacturers, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Fixed Dimensioning Scanners: Conveyor-Based Fixed Dimensioning Scanners, Pallet-Based Fixed Dimensioning Scanners, Overhead Mounted Fixed Dimensioning Scanners, Inline Fixed Dimensioning Scanners,

2) By Portable Dimensioning Scanners: Handheld Portable Dimensioning Scanners, Mobile Cart-Mounted Portable Dimensioning Scanners, Tablet-Integrated Portable Dimensioning Scanners, Smartphone-Enabled Portable Dimensioning Scanners

View the full package dimensioning scanner market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/package-dimensioning-scanner-global-market-report

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Package Dimensioning Scanner Market?

In 2024, North America held the paramount position in the global market for package dimensioning scanners. The prediction for the quickest growth, however, is for the Asia-Pacific region. This comprehensive report covers many geographical areas, including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Package Dimensioning Scanner Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Scanner Software Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/scanner-software-global-market-report

Scanner Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/scanner-global-market-report

Cargo Scanning Equipment Global Market Report Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cargo-scanning-equipment-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.